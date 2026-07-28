Types of Life Insurance You Should Be Considering

Most of us don’t think about life insurance until something happens – a death in the family or a health scare. Then it’s all you can think about. While it can be daunting to research the types of life insurance options, you must have the information to make the right choice that suits you and your life. Follow this easy guide to common life insurance types to find one that is right for you.

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance offers cover for a fixed period, often 10, 20, or 30 years. You pay a set premium, and only if you die within that term, the policy pays a lump sum to your chosen beneficiaries. Because the insurer only commits for a defined timespan, premiums tend to stay relatively affordable, which makes this type attractive if you’re managing a mortgage or raising children.

Once the term ends, the policy simply expires, which suits many people who expect their financial responsibilities to reduce over time.

Whole of Life Insurance

Whole of life insurance does exactly what it says – it covers you for your entire lifetime, as long as you keep paying the premiums. Unlike term cover, this policy guarantees a payout whenever you die, which offers a different kind of reassurance.

This type tends to cost more, but it works particularly well if you want to leave a defined sum behind, perhaps to cover inheritance tax or to provide a financial gift.

Some policies also build a cash value component over time, which you can access or borrow against, although terms vary. Choose this option if you value certainty over the lower cost of term cover.

Later Life Insurance

Later life insurance focuses on providing a smaller payout to cover specific expenses, often with simpler application processes and no medical underwriting. Many people explore this option to ease the financial burden on loved ones when the time comes.

If you’re thinking about life insurance for over 60, you’ll find policies designed to reflect your priorities at this stage – covering funeral costs, small debts, or leaving a modest gift for family members.

Premiums are typically fixed, and acceptance rates are high, although payouts in the first year or two may be limited. Check the policy terms so you understand waiting periods and how premiums compare to the eventual benefit.

Decreasing Term Insurance

Decreasing term insurance works much like standard term cover, but the payout reduces over time. This structure mirrors debts that shrink as you repay them. Imagine you take out a £200,000 decreasing term policy alongside your mortgage. As your outstanding loan balance drops each year, the policy payout falls in step. Because the insurer’s risk reduces over time, premiums for this type are usually lower than level term policies. That makes it a cost-effective way to cover a specific liability rather than providing a broader financial cushion. Match the policy term and structure carefully to your repayment schedule so the cover remains relevant throughout.