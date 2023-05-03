On this page, you can learn more about why digital wallets (also known as electronic wallets, web wallets, or e-Wallets) are convenient while travelling.

There’s nothing worse than being on your travels far away from home and losing your wallet or trying to pay for things at the checkout, and your credit or debit card doesn’t work.

These reasons alone are why digital wallets are convenient for travelling. They can help get you out of tricky situations. This page will look at why digital wallets are important for travelling and reveal some of today’s best digital wallets.

What are digital wallets?

A digital wallet is a payment solution that can be stored in app form on your preferred smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

It’s also known as a web wallet, electronic wallet or e-Wallet. The payment processing services provided by today’s best digital wallets can also be accessed at the checkout without the customer having to download the app on their computing device.

For example, you can use PayPal to pay for things wherever you see the PayPal logo at the checkout, but to use this tried and tested digital wallet at the checkout, you first need to register a free PayPal account.

Digital wallets can be used for a wide range of things, such as paying for goods and services at the checkout, topping up your preferred gaming account to play live casino games for real money at fully licensed real money gambling sites, and storing important documents.

They are an electronic payment form that eliminates the need to carry physical cash (coins, notes and cheques) or credit and debit cards with you. Physical cash, credit and debit cards can get lost, damaged, or stolen, but your digital currency will always be stored safely online.

Digital wallets are seen as a safer alternative to traditional payment methods. They are quicker at processing transactions and more convenient.

What other things can I store besides digital currency in my digital wallet?

It’s not just your digital currency that can be stored.

Some of today’s best digital wallets can also be used to store various other important things, such as train, plane, and bus tickets, hotel reservations, or your personal identification (e.g., virtual driver’s licence, passport, birth certificate, or another form of ID).

They can also be used to store car keys for certain newer models, as well as digital gift cards, coupons and vouchers, membership cards, and so much more. They are easy to use and free to sign up to.

What are the best digital wallets for travelling?

Some of the best digital wallets that are great for travelling are the following reliable methods, which many of you will already be familiar with by now:

● PayPal

● Apple Pay

● Google Wallet

● Samsung Pay

● Alipay

● Skrill

● NETELLER

Some of these are more widely accepted than others, so it’s always a good idea to have physical cash or bank cards ready just as a backup. Not only are digital wallets able to be used to pay online for goods and services procured at websites, but they can also be used to pay for things in the real world.

For example, many people use their digital wallets by swiping their phones at the checkout at bars & restaurants and clothes stores, to name a few. You can also use digital wallets to pay for things like your transport tickets (e.g., bus, plane, train, taxi, and Uber ride).

In short, digital wallets are a must-have, especially if you have a smartphone and plan on travelling.