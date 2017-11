Can Opera be for everyone? Steve Speirs (Alan in Stella) wasn’t sure but since joining the Welsh National Opera company he wants to dispel the myth and encourage a new audience to experience opera.

With the WNO currently touring with the popular operas Eugine Onegin, From the House of the Dead and Die Fledermaus we want to encourage everyone to have a look at this misunderstood form of entertainment and give it a go!