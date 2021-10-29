UK’s favourite card games taken online

When you sit down to play a game of cards, the last thing on your mind is probably the roots of the game. Most players, however, would be astonished to find that today’s playing cards are guided by principles that date back over 1,000 years and ideas from at least eight different countries.

While online card games such as poker and blackjack are growing in popularity rapidly, and casino apps are getting more prevalent among people who love casinos on the internet, the games’ histories are surprisingly intricate.

Princess Tongchang is claimed to have played “the leaf game” as early as the 9th century AD, indicating that card games are most likely to have begun in China.

We have the earliest recorded incident of playing cards used by Emperor Mu-Tsung a century later; however, the game did not appear on European shores until many centuries later.

Development of card games

Most modern card games are derived from those played as recently as the 16th century; nevertheless, one of the most renowned games today, poker, originated in the United States.

It was reported initially in 1834 in a game played aboard a Mississippi River steamboat. It was based on a Persian game called “as nas,” however its name was derived from a French game called “poque,” which had some similarities. Poker caught on, and for a while, people would flock to the Riverboats to play!

Gin rummy was created in a New York club in 1909 but did not gain widespread popularity until the 1940s, whereas pontoon (known commonly as Blackjack) was a popular game in the trenches during World War I.

Card games have a long history, and they are still the most played game in many casinos today. The emergence of computerised card games has been the most significant shift in the modern age.

With over 5.8 million Brits alone accessing online casino sites, internet casinos thrive on a vast scale. Players may now play their favourite live dealer games on their desktops, smartphones, and other electrical gadgets.

While some may be sceptical of these advances or criticise them for deviating from the traditional game, we know that cards have evolved significantly since their inception over 1,300 years ago.

With such a long and storied history, it seems very improbable that any modern-day occurrences, including Black Friday, could damage one of the world’s oldest hobbies.

Gin Rummy

Briefly mentioned earlier, Gin Rummy is one of the most popular online card games to date. Gin Rummy is a variation of the card game Rummy, in which the goal is to score more than 100 points with the cards in your hand before your opponents do.

The number on the card determines each card’s worth: one and twos are low, while jacks, queens, and kings are high. Aces have a low value in Gin Rummy, being worth one point.

Blackjack

Another very popular card game that’s been taken online is Blackjack. A simple game involving as many people as you’d like, and the aim is to get your cards to 21 (or as close to). The Royal cards can count as a ten or a 1, meaning players have the opportunity to round up however they see fit.

Poker

Perhaps the first game that comes to mind when you mention playing cards, poker has inevitably joined the ranks when it comes to online card games. Players can now enjoy hours of poker fun with friends.

Poker is one of the most popular card games globally, both at in-land casinos and online. There are so many options for who you play and who you play with – it’s more accessible than ever!

Solitaire

A game that all millennials played on their Windows 98’ was solitaire, and now the game is available online for players to enjoy. The game can be enjoyed alone or played competitively and will be a solid favourite even in its online form.

Craps

Craps is a dice game in which participants place bets on the results of two dice. Players can bet against each other (in “street craps”) or against the house (in “bank craps”) (“casino craps”). “Street craps” may be played in a casual atmosphere because it requires little equipment.

Conclusion

Many industries have shown interest in joining the online gaming industry; thus, it appears that the future of card games is mainly online.

To alleviate the monotony of long-haul flights, airlines, for example, are presently debating whether or not to provide their customers with the chance to wager on card games using LCD seatback displays. Virtual reality casino games are already beginning to appear on the market, and it seems that the growth of online card games will continue in the future.

However, for those who like nothing more than getting together with friends and playing a few rounds of cards in their gaming room, the enjoyment of a face-to-face card game remains unrivaled.

The power of the internet has taken something as simple as a card game and turned it into a trendy, enjoyable place to be. The question is, which game will you and your friends be playing?