The time it takes to change your name in the UK

A deed poll is a legally binding document confirming a name change. You can change spellings and change parts of names or full names. Obtaining a deed poll can be done in 2 different methods.

• You can either create an unenrolled deed yourself.

• You can submit an “enrolled” deed poll request.

Changing your name requires a deed poll request that includes a declaration statement that-

• You will no longer use your old name.

• You want to be known by a new name.

• You want all your documents to carry this new name.

After applying for a name change, a deed poll office can process your deed ballot in less than an hour and complete it in under 2 business days. However, the whole process of applying for a deed poll to change your name can take somewhere up to two weeks. It is because even after you obtain your deed poll, this record is sent to the record holders, such as government agencies and organisations, to notify them of the change. Two primary factors govern the time it will take to change your name.

• Method of Application and the choice of delivery service

• The time is taken to inform the record holders about the change of your name. It can be time-consuming as it involves collecting the names of several possible entities that hold data bearing your current name.

Submitting Deed Poll

Submitting a Deed Poll document is the first step and can be done in the following ways-

• Online using servers

• Mail through the post

• Phone the authorities and pay online

• Walk-in by visiting offices

You can choose various postal delivery methods when completing your application. The processing time depends on the application method and can vary from next-day delivery to approximately 3-4 business days. Moreover, FedEx’s International Priority service offers the fastest international shipping options for those applying outside the United Kingdom. How long does it take to notify the owner of the record that your name has changed?

In the process, you must sign and date a deed ballot in the presence of witnesses such as a friend, neighbour, or colleague after receiving a Deed Poll document. It will be shipped according to the shipping option you have selected.

In the next step, the signed deed ballot is stamped by an official authority’s seal and submitted to the record holders for a name change in the passport, driving license, bank accounts, tax forms and other documents. The number of record holders that need to be notified and the time it takes to notify will determine the process completion time.

Here is a list of the companies you need to notify of the name change.

• HM Passport Office

• Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

• The HM Land Registry (if you own land or property)

• HM Revenue and Customs (for tax and National Insurance records)

• Building Society

• Employer

• Department for Work & Pensions

• Bank

• Credit Card Companies

• Private Pension Company

• Finance Companies

• Insurance Companies

• Doctors

You may also need to notify a few other organisations, such as-

• Gyms

• Student Loan

• Societies and clubs

• Schools

• Colleges & Universities

• Solicitors

• Your vehicle registration company

• Utility firms (water, gas, and electricity)

• Magazine subscriptions

• Your Telephone companies and Internet service providers

• Your landlord

• Local authorities (for council tax and electoral register)

• Organizations and businesses you have investments in

• Building societies



Final Words



Many people wonder if they risk losing their independence in the event of a name change. Changing your name is a very big decision, and it doesn’t make you lose your independence or change you as a person, but it’s natural to feel these feelings. Maybe you’ve built an important and successful career with your last name, or you have a strong identity that you don’t want to disappear. However, you retain freedom with the name change.