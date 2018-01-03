Testicular cancer: do you know the facts?

There are over 16,000 new cases of testicular cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, but early detection means that 95% of males will make a complete recovery.

Therefore, it is essential to check yourself regularly and know the warning signs to look out for. Of course, like many things, that may be easier said than done, but help is at hand.

UK charity www.theoddballsfoundation.com, has launched a brand new, free app that gives you detailed instructions on how to properly check for signs of testicular cancer and reminds you to check yourself regularly. Each month, a different celebrity ambassador offers encouragement and takes you through the simple steps. January 2018 features international rugby referee, Nigel Owens. The app is called Odd Balls – Check Yourself.

The NHS says that typical symptoms of testicular cancer are a painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles, or any change in shape or texture of the testicles. It’s important to be aware of what feels normal for you and see your GP if you notice any changes. It is recommended that you check yourself every month.

The Oddballs Foundation also helps to fund a male health programme called “Offload”. Run by the Rugby Football League, it is a twelve week programme designed to educate males on the importance of physical and mental health, with a week dedicated entirely to testicular cancer.

For more information and to view a short, amusing instructional video on how to check yourself, visit: https://www.theoddballsfoundation.com/pages/check-yourself