The best games to be taken Online

Nowadays we don’t think twice about playing games online against our friends, AI or a stranger on the other side of the globe. It’s common for the next generation of internet users – Gen Z – to be confused as to why the digital cameras on our smartphones make a clicking sound when they take a picture and what on earth the save icon (a floppy disk) even is. And the same youngsters may even be surprised that some of their most beloved online games started out in the physical world.

The first online game was developed in 1980 by two students at the University of Essex in Colchester. They created a text adventure game called MUD or MultiUser Dungeon and allowed people to connect to it remotely using a system called ARPANET – this was the birth of online gaming.

Since then an entire industry has developed with servers capable of connecting thousands of players with one another in expansive multi-world environments or fast paced action first-person shooters. Even our smartphones create opportunities for us to link up with friends and battle it out over an epic game of chess or scratch our heads over a word game.

We take a look through some of the best classic games that have been taken online:

Casino Games

In some instances, traditional casino games have stood the test of time for hundreds of years – early forms of Roulette came about in the 18th century (some claiming Blaise Pascal birthed the idea one hundred years before that) and Poker in some form can trace its roots back over 1,000 years. So it’s no wonder they’re still just as popular today and have prompted a plethora of online variations.

Slots have a slightly shorter history, the earliest Liberty Bell gaming machine was invented in the 1890s, but they boast some of the most striking developments due to technology. Video slots opened up a world of possibilities for game developers, creating themes for every taste and mini-games that play like conventional hit video games.

Poker

As far as card games go, Poker commands the biggest modern fan base. Due to its infinitely nuanced play, mastering the game takes a lifetime of dedication. The game has also transferred successfully to the online domain.

In 2003, Chris Moneymaker became the first World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event champion that qualified in an online satellite tournament. ‘The Moneymaker effect’, as it has since been dubbed, inspired thousands of new players to take up the sport having seen the potential prizes it offers. Nowadays WSOP runs online dedicated competitions and online Poker is regarded with the same esteem as its physical counterpart.

Chess

Another board game with a lengthy and rich history, Chess is often considered a synonym for intelligence and steely focus. Chess has been undergoing somewhat of a facelift in recent times.

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit (2020) prompted scores of people to dust off their old boards or download a dedicated app and start learning or reminding themselves of the ropes. Chess.com and the free alternative Lichess are both comprehensive Chess app companions for novices and masters alike. The apps are well suited to online play since players can take their turns at their own leisure.

Twitch, the world’s foremost live video game streaming platform has dedicated Chess channels and personalities that attract staggering audiences. American-Japanese chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has accrued over a million hours of watch time on his Twitch channel, playing against other skilled players, predominantly online.

Monopoly

Over 300 editions of the favourite, family rift-causing board game have been put into production, from a host of major cities to fictional universes like Star Wars and Pokemon – there’s even a Swindon issue! Many of them, but not the Swindon one as far as we can tell, can also be played digitally on a range of platforms, from smartphones to consoles:

There are Monopoly Deal virtual card games, more detailed, animated versions that feature a living breathing 3D city, slot machine collaborations and construction/management style games that feature the trademark, like Monopoly Tycoon.

Scrabble

Word-lovers’ favourite, Scrabble, recently turned 83 years old and still somehow finds its way onto every household’s games shelf. While the authentic and original version can be played online, Scrabble Go, American mobile gaming specialists Zynga spotted a gap in the word game market early on and released Words with Friends.

Initially available as a Facebook game, Words with Friends is now a popular app that resembles Scrabble very closely while somehow avoiding any copyright infringements. Players take turns to make the best scoring word possible from their selection of random letter tiles.

Magic: The Gathering

Fans of the fantasy genre will need no introduction to the card collecting craze, Magic: The Gathering, that was developed in the 90s by Richard Garfield. Some of the rarest physical cards sell for eye-watering figures – singer Post Malone recently purchased a mint condition Black Lotus card for $800,000 USD.

The online edition of the tabletop game was first launched in 2002 and is currently in version 4.0 with new card sets being released intermittently. Players build their own deck which they take into battle and draw various cards, summoning creatures, casting spells and using artifacts, each with assorted strengths and weaknesses.

One of the internet’s greatest merits is the capacity it has to connect people and keep them in touch with one another. Resurrect that old games night today with any one of these fantastic games that have been taken online.