The 3 Main Types Of Marketplaces Explained

If you’re looking to invest in a business, or you want to get involved with a business in some capacity, then you should be aware of the different marketplaces. This article will go over the three main types of marketplaces and how they work. Let’s get started.

Business-To-Business

A business-to-business marketplace is also known as a B2B marketplace. Most public members won’t deal with this type of marketplace. A marketplace that falls under this summary will be a marketplace that a third party usually operates.

It allows wholesale suppliers to sell their products or services to businesses in bulk. This type of marketplace allows sellers to sell quickly and expand their sales channels and gives them the ability to distribute products and services to more and more customers. This has led to more emphasis from businesses to deal with B2B marketing, especially as there is more demand from both consumers and businesses.

Since a B2B marketplace acts as an intermediary between sellers and buyers, it allows for a few different ways to operate. If you’ve ever worked in the business world, then you will be familiar with how these marketplaces work. The most common way they operate is through a commission model, allowing for regular business transactions. This allows everyone involved in a marketplace, including those hosting, to receive value.

Peer-To-Peer

One of the most popular types of marketplaces is a peer-to-peer marketplace (P2P). This type of marketplace is also known as a C2C marketplace, standing for customer-to-customer marketplace. These popular marketplaces allow individuals with similar needs and interests to buy and sell together.

This concept allows peers to share products and services in exchange for money. Usually, everyone who is trading in these marketplaces will have similar incomes and interests, so the marketplace manages to flow nicely.

Peer-to-peer marketplaces come in a few different forms. For example, you have Etsy, which allows consumers to sell homemade products, and you have services such as Airbnb, which allows homeowners to offer their homes to holidaymakers. You can even buy and sell Bitcoin in a trusted marketplace such as Paxful, one of the world’s leading peer-to-peer marketplaces that allows users to exchange Bitcoin in the way that works for them. You can view the feedback from sellers, and purchase in the currency that you want. Peer-to-peer marketplaces are useful for these reasons, as they allow traders to trade in the way that suits them.

Business-To-Customer

B2C marketplaces, also known as business-to-customer marketplaces, allow customers to buy products directly from a business. Unlike B2B marketplace, businesses will go directly to customers instead of other businesses.

As you can imagine, this type of marketplace is one of the most popular types in the world. A famous example of a business-to-customer marketplace comes in the shape of holiday sites that allow individuals to purchase holidays directly from holiday providers.

A more popular method of operating a business-to-customer marketplace is through a subscription model. This membership model allows a business to charge a monthly fee to customers for a specific service. You are more than likely familiar with this modern model, seen by companies such as Netflix for their streaming service, and Microsoft through their Xbox Games Pass service.