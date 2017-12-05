Do you know how to save a life?

CPR is not something that only professionals or people who have been on a first aid course can do; all of us need to know how to respond in case of a cardiac arrest. St John Ambulance tell us exactly what to do, with the launch of its C.A.R.E for a Heart campaign.

First aid is a simple skill, but it has an incredible impact. St John Ambulance want everyone to learn it, so that they can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

We can ALL learn to C.A.R.E

For some older people, a defibrillator may seem like a piece of technology that is just too terrifying; just 22 per cent of retired over 55s would feel confident using one. However, they are comfortable with other forms of technology, with 75% saying they are happy using WiFi, 65% saying they are confident using tablets and 59% with smartphones.

Defibrillators are straightforward to use and have clear, simple instructions and people must not be afraid to use them; up to 7 out of 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest could survive if they are treated with a defibrillator inside the first five minutes.

Where is your nearest defibrillator?

Frighteningly, more than half of Britons have no idea where their nearest lifesaving equipment is.

A spokesperson from St John Ambulance said: ‘Defibrillators have become a common sight in public places all over the country – from stations and supermarkets, to village halls and doctors’ surgeries. They are incredibly easy to use and make a huge difference to survival rates.’

‘If you come across someone in cardiac arrest, you have to act fast. That’s why we are urging everybody to learn the four simple steps of C.A.R.E today; so that if the worst happens tomorrow, we can all act quickly and confidently, especially when every second counts.’

Learn the C.A.R.E steps

Learning these simple steps could give you and your loved ones the best chance of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest:

Closest defibrillator. Find your closest defibrillator

Arrest? Be ready to spot the signs of cardiac arrest

Resuscitate Know how to resuscitate using CPR

Early defibrillation Early defibrillation gives the best chance of survival

St John Ambulance has made a series of simple, fun, and easy to follow videos, to help you learn the C.A.R.E steps: visit www.sja.org.uk/care to watch and share.