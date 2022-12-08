So-Called Embarrassing Health Issues That Are Nothing To Be Embarrassed About

At some point in our lives, everyone has suffered from a health or medical issue that they have felt too embarrassed to talk about. When it happens, it feels like you are the only person you know who has ever been in this situation, and that the only way out of it is to pretend like nothing ever happened. You push it deep down, move on, and hope no one notices anything. This is an understandable response, but it is unnecessary, self-punishing, and may end up doing more harm than good in the long run.

The idea of embarrassing health issues is a kind of contradiction because there is nothing that you have dealt with, or are dealing with, that a doctor has not seen before. The chances are that several of the people you know best have dealt with it too. But because we don’t talk about these issues, we do not realise how common they are. Understanding how these health issues come about and just how often they do is one of the best ways to deal with them and to get back into your best shape. Here are some of the most common.

Hair Loss

Let’s start with one that most men will end up dealing with at some point in their lives. Male pattern baldness is one of the most common issues for men. In fact, it is estimated that around two-thirds of men will experience some form of hair loss. However, it is something that a lot of people still feel embarrassed about. If you have noticed that you are starting to lose some hair and are unhappy about it, then it is worth remembering that there is medication out there that can address it. Take a look at Finasteride or Dutasteride and talk to a pharmacist to find out more.

Urinary Incontinence

Suffering from urinary incontinence can feel absolutely awful. One of the main reasons why is that it is something that you have absolutely no control over. The first thing that you need to remember is that this is something that happens to a lot of people. The second is that there are plenty of ways that you can address it. There are many different reasons why you may be suffering from this issue. Some of the most common contributing factors to incontinence are lifestyle-related, while others can be made better with some simple strengthening exercises. If you find yourself unable to control your urination, or if you find that stress factors such as laughter, lifting a heavy weight or exercising cause leakage, talk to your doctor. They will be able to talk to you about things that you can do, such as cutting down on caffeine and alcohol, getting more exercise, and focusing on your pelvic floor.

Erectile Dysfunction

So many men out there feel embarrassed when they suffer from erectile dysfunction. As with so many of the issues in this article, it is incredibly common, and it’s estimated that roughly 50% of men will have experienced it in one form or another by the time they hit middle age. There are a lot of different reasons why you may have erectile dysfunction. Mental health and anxiety can play a big part in it, but it is also linked to circulation. If you are very stressed, are overweight or have high blood pressure, you may be more likely to experience it. It can also come about as the result of medication or surgery or be linked to an underlying health issue. Whatever the root cause of the issue is for you, it is not something that you need to suffer in silence. There are plenty of treatment options out there for ED, including Tadalafil. It’s the active ingredient in an ED medication that you may have heard of called Cialis, and it dilates the blood vessels around your penis to make achieving an erection easier. Oxford Online Pharmacy’s Tadalafil for Erectile Dysfunction is available in a range of different doses, and they offer help to anyone who is not sure what they need to order. You can be sure that they will offer fast and discreet delivery, and they also offer free postage.

Lumps, Bumps And Moles

Many men out there have the idea that they should not talk to a doctor about things that worry them about their bodies because they would be seen as being dramatic. But when it comes to lumps, bumps, and new moles, you need to pay close attention. New growths of any kind can be a warning sign that something is wrong and could be an early symptom of cancer. You should never feel embarrassed about seeking medical advice for a lump on your testicles or your chest, in fact you should always talk to a doctor as soon as you notice them. If you have a new mole that is raised, or if you have noticed that a mole has changed shape or become raised, then you should talk to your GP as soon as possible. You are always going to have a better chance of treating cancer if you catch it early, and it is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your health.

Suffering From Anxiety

When it comes to talking about men’s mental health, there can be no argument that we have come a long way in the last few years. The impact of everything that we have all been through has been undeniable. Everyone has added a lot to their vocabulary and understanding regarding issues like depression. But there is still a large stigma around anxiety for men. Anxiety is not something that is a weakness. It is an issue that affects many people, and it is not something you can get rid of by telling yourself to toughen up and carry on. Your brain is responding to a perceived threat, and it is not so easy to talk yourself out of that. If you are suffering from anxiety, then you need to talk to people about how you are doing. Your friends and family are there to support you, and if you feel anxious about telling them, ask yourself how you would react if one of them came to you for help with the same issue. You can also talk to your GP. There are a lot of different treatment options out there, including lifestyle changes, therapy, and medication.

Needing Alcohol

There were a lot of stories about the rise in alcohol dependency during the last couple of years, but it’s worth remembering that this is an issue that has been around for a long, long time. If you have found yourself struggling to get through the day without a drink, this is nothing to feel embarrassed about. Alcohol is incredibly addictive, and there is a good reason why so many people become dependent on it. You can start by cutting down on the amount you are drinking, as going cold turkey may not be the best option. You can also talk to your doctor for advice or speak to one of the many addiction help centres out there. Alcohol dependency puts you at risk of a lot of different serious health issues, so reach out and ask for help.