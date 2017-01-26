The ever changing world of technology has progressed rapidly in the last 20+ years, with mobile phones evolving from giant bricks to tiny computers. The internet has blossomed into something we now can’t live without and new gadgets are released every few months.

Apps and gadgets are always being invented to make everyday tasks quicker and easier, with smartphones now becoming our lifeline for daily activities. We use apps to keep in touch with our loved ones via social media or text, do menial banking tasks or even book holidays.

Mobility aid experts, Ability Superstore, take a look at how this technology has now shifted over into the home and is proving how helpful it can be, not just for entertainment, but to help those that need an extra helping hand.

What features are making smart home apps innovative?

Our mobile phones were once only able to send and receive calls and texts. Today we can control our electronic devices, shop from the comfort of our own sofas and message someone who is on the opposite side of the world instantly.

Our smartphones are no longer just a phone, they are the central hub of all our devices and with a simple smartphone, we can do all of our daily tasks within seconds. We can create lists to help us remember what chores to do or what food to buy. We can set alarms, read emails, do our food shopping and control our central heating, all without moving an inch.

How people are using smart home apps?

These new and innovative smart home apps are not only helping with daily chores, but they are also helping to make the home more accessible for those with mobility concerns.

New technology, including speech technology, means that those who can’t move about freely, can control the technology in their homes without having to get up or find a remote control. Those who aren’t Tech Savvy now have a simple and easy way to shop, or control their entertainment systems.

What are the top smart home apps available?

There is an increasing amount of smart home technologies available to the public, either through standard retail stores or specialist disability stores.

One of the biggest smart home innovations to come out in the last few years is the remote central heating app Hive. Hive allows you to control the temperature of your home without you even being there. This means you could make sure your home was toasty and warm before you step through the front door.

Other amazing technologies include Amazon’s Alexa, perfect for voice controlling your entertainment and Amazon shopping. There are also accessible phones and auto dial panic alarms, to help those that might need a little bit of help to get around the home and need that support to hand.

Smart home technologies continue to evolve and functions from other areas of Tech are starting to bleed over into the home. Virtual reality is already starting to be used to help those who have recently found themselves in a wheelchair, learn how to navigate busy streets and obstacles. It is also being used to teach children with autism, how to cross the road.

It is only a matter of time before these new trends in gadgets and Tech is being used for everyday tasks. Technology will continue to advance at a significant rate and is guaranteed to further help accessibility in the home.