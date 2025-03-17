Robert Tanitch reviews The Little Prince at the London Coliseum

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s best-selling 1942 novella is a children’s book for adults. It has been translated into nearly as many languages as the Bible and has been adapted for stage and film multiple times.

Poetic and realistic, allegorical and symbolic, it is about the meaning of life and the importance of imagination. It is also a reminder that all grown-ups were once children and that all grown-ups are pretty odd.

Saint-Exupéry’s story of love, loneliness and friendship has a timeless message: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

Anne Tournier directs and choreographs the present adaptation which is a mixture of dance, ariel acrobatics and video projections. Chris Mouron adapts and co-directs Terry Truck has written the music.

The production is performed in French with English surtitles. The narrative is poorly developed, the dancing, except for the roses, is dull and the ariel acrobatics are repetitive. The emotional impact is nil. There is a lack of comedy for children.

The little Prince is played by an adult when he should be played by a child. The characters he meets – king, vain man, drunkard, businessman, lamp-lighter, rose, snake and fox – are all under-characterised. The cast haven’t the personalities and costumes to make any individual impact or to make any serious social comment.

Chris Mouron also, and this is a big mistake, acts and plays the Narrator. Verbally and physically, she is very stiff. Her costume makes her look as if she has been to a taxidermist.

Video designer Marie Jumelin provides the colourful projections and they are the best thing about this disappointing show.

To learn more about Robert Tanitch and his reviews, click here to go to his website.