Robert Tanitch reviews The Choir of Man at the Arts Theatre, London

THE CHOIR OF MAN is an all-male, all-singing, all-dancing, all-drinking, beer-swilling 90-minute binge, celebrating community and friendship. The production is notable for its camaraderie.

The show, created, produced and directed by Nick Doodson, premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 2017. Since then, it has toured extensively in Australia, Europe and the United Sates. It is now back in London for a second visit.

The Choir of Man is all about going down to the pub and having a drink. In this instance the pub, called The Jungle, is inside a theatre. The Arts Theatre is the right size and creates the right pubby atmosphere.

Before the show begins, the audience can go on stage and get a beer from the bar. During the show two women were invited on stage and serenaded.

The Choir of Man is not a musical. There’s no storyline. The singers are themselves, not characters. It’s more like a gig. Nine talented blokes sing and play instruments. There’s a band of four.

The voices are strong. The hit songs are from such artists as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry. High spots include a cappella and a solo tap-dance by Jordan Oliver.

The energy is huge. Freddie Huddleston creates movement, which looks un-choreographed, and comes, he says, from the cast having a good time.

Ben Norris, poet and singer, gives thumbnail details about the lives of the cast. He also makes this statement, which is printed in the programme:

“As a male voice choir, we wanted to make a show that brings joy to people – a show that is fun and frivolous and silly and a bloody good night out, but also one that speaks to some of those difficulties we face, and that gently questions what masculinity might look like in 2022.”

