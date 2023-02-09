Robert Tanitch reviews Ruby Thomas’s Linck & Műlhahn at Hampstead Theatre, London

These are gender challenging times and Ruby Thomas’s new historical play could be of interest to gender nonconforming people and gender conforming people, if only it were better structured and better staged.

Anastasius Linck was an 18th century Prussian, who was assigned female at birth but identified and presented as a man for the majority of adult life. Linck joined the army and fooled most people until a medical check was ordered. Rather than risk exposure, Linck refused and deserted.

In 1717, Linck married 18-year-old Catharina Mülhahn, who, evidently, only found out Linck did not have a penis until after their marriage.

In 1721, Linck was convicted and sentenced to death for committing sodomy and executed by sword (as befits a male soldier). Mülhahn, who pleaded innocence, was sentenced to three years in prison and then exiled In Prussia in this era, lesbians who committed sodomy were flogged and could be burned alive.

Mülhahn, under interrogation in court, declares the play’s key point: “My husband is not a woman. He is neither man nor woman. And it is a great act of bravery to be oneself in a world where others insist on pretending.”

Ruby Thomas insists in the playtext that Linck should be played by a queer actor and adds that “this is not for debate.” Maggie Bain acts Linck gently and modestly.

Helena Wilson is more histrionic as the rebellious Mülhahn, who has lots of vulgar dialogue. Lucy Black plays Mulhahn’s mother who had wanted her daughter to marry a moneyed oaf and exposes the marriage for what it is.

Owen Horsley directs. The dialogue, mixing period and modern slang, is awkwardly artificial. The scenes are short and punctuated by jarring modern music which is played extremely loudly. Some scenes are unnecessary.

The trial, which takes up most of the second act, is regrettably acted for farce. Judge and lawyers are Hogarthian buffoon caricatures.

On the scaffold, Link has her Sydney Carton moment: “I repent nothing. I do not believe I have committed an offence by my existence, I only wish I had lived it louder. We have always existed. We will always exist. Whether people accept us or no, it makes no odds. It merely determines how much we are made to suffer.”

