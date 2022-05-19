Robert Tanitch reviews Middle at National Theatre/Dorfman

Mid-life crisis. How’s your marriage? Have you paid off the mortgage? Can you afford school fees? How boring is your job? How’s your sex life?

David Eldridge’s two-hander is going to resonate with many married couples who are touching 50 and wondering where their lives are going.

Middle is about disappointment, regret, frustration and above all, loneliness. How lonely are you? Perhaps seeing the play might be a risk many couples will not want to take.

He loves her but she no longer loves him. They have been married 12 years. She says she has fallen in love with a postman, a married man with children, but they have not had sex.

She resents the way he spoils their awkward daughter and that it is always she, when it comes to parenting, is the one who has to say “no” all the time.

She wants to talk. But he is capable only of banter. There are class differences. She is better educated than he is.

So, what does the future hold? He has no idea. He is happy as he is. His only regret is not having more children. She wants more from life. She wants a better life. What are they going to do about it?

Eldridge’s script, compassionate, both sad and funny; but mainly sad, is faultlessly acted by Claire Rush Brook and Daniel Ryan. The production lasts 100 minutes and is played straight through without an interval. Polly Findlay directs.

