Robert Tanitch reviews James Graham’s Dear England at Prince Edward Theatre, London

James Graham’s play takes its title from the open letter English manager Gareth Southgate wrote to England fans during the Covid-19 epidemic. Being manager of the English national football team is a poisoned chalice and a no-win situation. The pressure on him and the team is enormous, facing fear, failure, racism, insults and social media persecution.

A team is judged on winning matches; but there is much more to football than winning. Southgate wants a more respectful, kinder, happier society.

One of the great dramas is the penalty shoot-out, so traumatic, many people cannot bear to watch it. In 1996 Gareth Southgate missed a crucial penalty that led to England losing out on a place in the finals of the European Championships, beaten by their old nemesis, the Germans. The pain of that experience forged his character.

Southgate has been manager since 2016. An inspirational leader, he has changed the culture and is admired for his strength, integrity and professionalism.

Joseph Fiennes is totally convincing as Southgate, who comes across as a decent, shy, modest man, deeply aware of his responsibility to the wider community. It’s a terrific performance, gentle, moving and authentic.

A fine ensemble includes Dervla Kirwan as Pippa Grange, the consultant psychologist and cultural coach, Southgate introduces to the team. Gunner Cauthery is a good lookalike for Gary Lineker.

Rupert Goold directs an exciting physical production. Es Devlin, set designer, creates the feel of a football stadium with two enormous circles of neon light and a revolving stage. The impetus comes from the choreography by Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf. The cast and the wooden lockers are kept constantly on the move. The atmosphere is great and the urgency never slackens.

