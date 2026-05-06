Robert Tanitch reviews David Hare’s Grace Pervades at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

David Hare’s Grace Pervades is about two great Victorian actors: actor-manager Henry Irving and his leading lady, Ellen Terry. They are played by Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison.

Irving became the leading actor of his profession. His repertoire was melodrama, romance and Shakespeare. He raised standards and elevated theatre. He brought it respectability. His productions were notable for their taste, quality and lavish expenditure. He was the first actor to be awarded a knighthood.

Irving won fame in when he appeared as Mathias in The Bells in 1871. The conscience-stricken burgomaster was a role he would go on playing for the rest of his life

Terry won fame when she returned to the stage in 1874 after an absence and joined Irving’s company in 1878 at the Lyceum Theatre where he was artistic director for 23 years.

She was universally admired and much loved by the public. She brought out the best in Irving’s acting.

Terry played Portia opposite his Shylock, Desdemona opposite his Othello, Beatrice opposite his Benedict, Juliet opposite his Romeo, Ophelia opposite his Hamlet and Lady Macbeth opposite his Macbeth. He acted Hamlet 400 times.

Grace Pervades, directed by Jeremy Herrinn, concentrates on their relationship. They loved each other but their love remained platonic. Irving is heavy and dour, a tragic figure. Terry is natural, compassionate, light-hearted, radiant. She has beauty and loads of charm. Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison are excellent.

Terry married three times and had two illegitimate children: Edward Gordon Craig and Edith Craig, who also appear in the play. He is obnoxious, she is more likeable; but their scenes feel awkward and don’t work as well as the scenes with the lead actors.

David Hare has written a love letter to the theatre. Grace Pervades will appeal most to actors and serious theatregoers who love plays and acting.

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