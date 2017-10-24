Retire, relocate and relax: 3 reasons why you should consider Norfolk

Once you reach the stage in life where the busy city lifestyle isn’t for you anymore and you’d rather pursue an easier and more peaceful style of living, Norfolk can be a wonderful destination to choose.

From settling down in the quaint coastal towns of North Norfolk, to spending your days boating on the Norfolk Broads, here are three reasons why Norfolk is an outstanding place to relocate and retire.

1. Thriving wildlife

The Norfolk Broads are wonderful for those who adore wildlife. From native birds like the black-headed gull, the common crane, and the great crested grebe, to seals and otters swimming along the waterways, the Broads are bustling with wildlife. This aspect alone makes the Broads a pleasant and inviting place for retirement.

For any keen birdwatcher, the best time to visit Norfolk is during the spring and autumn seasons due to the heavy influx of migrating birds from Scandinavia. Ranworth, for instance, is a remarkable location for spotting a variety of species such as grey herons, marsh harriers and bitterns. As well as being home to a thriving wildlife populace, this quaint village by the Broads has a rich history and offers plenty of exciting opportunities for boating, walking and fishing.

No matter where you choose to live in Norfolk, the beautiful landscape and incredible array of wildlife compliments each outdoor activity with a unique experience. With opportunities for peaceful rural walks, cycling, fishing, and boating, Norfolk is a perfect place to retire, relocate and relax.

2. Quaint villages, coastal towns, and historical cities

Norfolk is littered with coastal towns, historical cities, and of course, cosy local pubs for tourists and locals to enjoy. One city worth visiting is Norwich. Here you’ll find cobbled lanes and winding alleyways which are home to some of the most creative independent businesses in the region.

Unique antique shops with rare collectibles and unusual trinkets are positioned between a variety of restaurants. For those who admire art, you’ll be happy to know that a wide selection of creative art shops can be found with displays from Henry Moore to Pablo Picasso.

If you’re lucky, you may even stumble across the mysterious man in black who will take you on a supernatural journey around the historical areas of the city, known as the Norwich Ghost Walk. Behind the vibrant market place, you can discover the hidden venues that play anything from folk music to Hip-hop. After exploring the urban side of Norwich, there are plenty of food stalls, restaurants and independent cafes to suit all taste buds, from vegetarian alternatives to the more traditional fish and chips.

Away from the city scene leads to picturesque villages dotted around the Norfolk waterways. The vibrant towns of Diss, Harleston and Loddon reveal the historic Georgian and Victorian architecture and offer independent shops, cafés and restaurants. These quaint little towns are perfect for those looking for a permanent retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Norfolk is also a fantastic location for boating enthusiasts. The Norfolk Broads for instance, offer lock-free waterways making navigation simple which is great for first-time boat buyers and those looking to enjoy an unencumbered cruise. Along the Broads and located slightly north-east of Norwich, you’ll find the delightful village of Horning which hosts an annual Three River Race in which both open craft and cabin craft boats compete. Events like these are popular around the Norfolk area and are a great way for locals and visitors to get involved in the boating community.

3. Coastal location

No matter where you choose to live in Norfolk, you’re never too far from the coast. Besides, isn’t it every retiree’s dream to live by the seaside?

With approximately 52 beaches in Norfolk there are plenty to visit and enjoy. One unique beach worth mentioning is Holkham beach. What makes this beach so special is the vast, open landscape which offers unobstructed views of the surrounding land, sea, and sky. With no sea defences or concrete buildings to obscure the spectacular view, Holkham beach is simply miles of unspoilt sands which are perfect for strolling, dog walking and horse riding.

One of Norfolk’s most tourist oriented beach towns is Great Yarmouth. A striking opposite to Holkham beach’s quiet and tranquil atmosphere, Great Yarmouth’s central beach offers fun filled entertainment and activities. From arcades and amusements on the pier, to popular tourist attractions and delicious food stalls, this beach is ideal for couples and families of all ages and abilities. Or if you’d prefer a more serene experience, you could visit Great Yarmouth’s North and South beaches, where you can enjoy peaceful strolls along the secluded stretches of sand.

A paradise for nature lovers with outdoor activities and landscapes of natural beauty, the quality of life in Norfolk is ideal for retiring. From boating and birdwatching to walking and sight-seeing, there are countless activities to be enjoyed. A sensational place to relocate and retire, Norfolk is outstanding for nature lovers and city dwellers alike, offering the perfect balance between the busier city lifestyle and the romantic countryside.