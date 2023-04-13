Plenty of goosing around to entertain all

It’s a cold and drab April evening in Bristol as the crowds head towards the Hippodrome where, playing tonight, is the pantomime, Mother Goose.

But why is Mother Goose being performed in April? Well, first of all, look back at the history. Pantomime, as a theatre genre, has its origins in the Italian renaissance style of performing known as Commedia dell’ Arte that roughly translates as “comedy of the profession” which began back in the 16th Century in Venice. In Commedia dell’ Arte the performers would improvise, cross dress and wear elaborate costumes, introducing comedy and what we now know as slapstick to their performances. It was also the first time that women were introduced to stage performances.

Over the years, this style of production has evolved into what we now know as the pantomime, a family oriented performance that we would traditionally expect to see around the Christmas period, but as this touring production proves, a theatrical genre that can be performed at any time of the year.

Perhaps the draw of this production is the star performers, with the cast led by acting and film royalty in none other than Sir Ian McKellen, who plays Mother Goose, a man who made his professional stage debut way, way back in 1961. Also billed is the scouse comedian, John Bishop as Vic Goose, although sadly he was absent from this performance, the role being taken instead by understudy, Gabriel Fleary.

And, as all good pantomimes do, they reflect the society around us and take a dig at current affairs. During the performance you’ll see a pig that loves to party called Boris, continued references to the cost of living crisis and the energy companies that are making huge profits from it, the state of our high streets reflected by the fact that the Goose family and their motley collection of rescue animals reside in a former Debenhams store, and of course who could forget the llama that makes fleeting appearances but believes it’s a donkey!

Throughout the jokes flow, some of the which hopefully go right over the heads of the younger audience members and there is even a throwaway reference (quite literally) to the absent Bishop. The slapstick is there, most memorably when Mother Goose, Vic and son Jack try to make a cake, in perhaps one of the funniest scenes of the whole show.

And make no bones about it, this is great, wholehearted and well acted family entertainment. The ensemble is superb throughout and you can see why they won the award for the Best Ensemble earlier this week at the Pantomime Awards 2023. They keep the show moving and the laughs coming. Anna-Jane Casey, Best Supporting Artist at the same awards is superb as the menopausal Cilla Quack, the goose that lays the golden eggs, whilst Oscar Conlon-Morrey as the hapless son, Jack, is a bundle of energy, enthusiasm and as you would expect, stupidity throughout. There’s even a rendition of Sweet Caroline, the Neil Diamond song adopted by our Lionesses, perhaps another animal to add to the motley crew tonight, that gets the punters standing and singing in their seats, although thankfully there were no audience ejections tonight.

But you can’t get past the fact that the show is all about one man, or rather one woman, and that’s the magnificent McKellen who struts and strides around the stage in a series of fabulous costumes, hamming it up throughout. The energy he shows for a man of his age is prodigious and his timing, both comic and otherwise is spot on. The grand old dame is at home owning the stage, referencing Gandalf and treating the audience to a bit of Shakespeare along the way.

And we shouldn’t forget Gabriel Fleary, normally part of that award winning ensemble, but tonight Vic Goose, who steps into the role with aplomb and as a foil for Mother Goose plays the part to perfection.

Mother Goose from start to finish is wholehearted fun. Don’t got for the star alone, although many will, but go for the whole experience, you certainly won’t be disappointed.

