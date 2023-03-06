Paula’s Wines of the Week – 6th March 2023

Wine Q&A: Is Aldi’s Castellore Pinot Grigio still available?

Fiona got in touch by emailing mail@wineuncorked.co.uk to ask about Aldi’s Castellore Pinot Grigio (£4.49) which is part of their core range of wines and explains she loves this wine but it is no longer available at her local Aldi store. WineUncorked investigates when it will be available again or if it can be bought anywhere else.

Although the Castellore Pinot Grigio is no longer available at Fiona’s local store it is still available in others at £4.49 a bottle and is also showing that it can be ordered online.

I suggest checking the Aldi website for other stores within your area that might be within travelling distance by using the Aldi Store Finder and then using the Aldi store Click and Collect service for this item.

Wines recommended by www.wineuncorked.co.uk

Tesco Caparelli Pinot Grigio is a similar price at £4.75 with a 3-star rating that has flavours of pear and apple sweetness that many will enjoy.

The Co-op’s Artusi Pinot Grigio is more expensive at £7 but gets a top 5-star rating. There’s a nice balance of tinned pear flavours and apple freshness with some creamy almond. A nice mix of fruity freshness and creaminess.

While Asda Nice Drop Pinot Grigio is £4.25 has the classic pear and apple flavours of a Pinot Grigio. But don’t drink this wine too cold as it will taste sharper than you might like. So, leave out of the fridge for 20 minutes before drinking.

If you want to check out other Pinot Grigios available in other supermarkets then go to the wineuncorked.co.uk website and type in Pinot Grigio.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter.

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

Words

© Paula Goddard 2023 www.wineuncorked.co.uk