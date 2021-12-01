Paula’s Wines of the Week – 30th November 2021

Wine Advent Calendars on offer

If you haven’t got yourself a wine advent calendar yet then don’t despair. Many of the big-name pre-prepared calendars are now down in price as there’s only a few days to go before the first wine-filled window can be opened. All the larger stores and wine retailers now stock wine advent calendars containing 24 quarter bottles (187ml for still red and white wines, 200ml for sparkling) and come in a range of styles and prices.

Designed as way to mark advent and the count-down to the coming of Christ, the first pre-printed calendars came in the early twentieth century, opening doors were added in the 1920s and finding a chocolate each day didn’t come about until the late 1950s. Wine-filled calendars appeared much later – Virgin Wines first one was in 2016.

Now you can find drink themed advent calendars to suit every interest – from a daily dose of tea, coffee, beer, malt whisky, Japanese whisky, gin, cocktails, Port, sparkling wine and just wine!

Aldi’s octagonal Wine Advent Calendar now £39.99 (was £49.99) contains a mixture of branded still and sparkling wines from Calvet and JP Chenet, while their Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar is down £10 to £49.99.

Laithwaites giant “festive château” is designed to look like a large many-windowed house and not only comes with a mixture of 187ml-sized bottles but also a half bottle of Champagne tucked inside the roof. And there’s also the chance to win another six bottles of wine if you open a winning window. Now down £10 to £69.99.

OurPersonalisedGifts.com has reduced their mix of 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé and mulled wine to £67.90 (down from £74.99) which comes complete with a gift card message. And if you’re looking for an alcohol-free alternative then Wise Bartender (wisebartender.co.uk) has their Sweet and Tasty Vegan Advent Calendar containing ciders, cocktails and wine with an alcohol content no higher than 0.5%. The first 250 orders of this get a discount of 30% to £39.99.

If you aren’t looking for an advent bargain then the Port-filled Quevedo Prestige Advent Calendar at £395 comes complete with a durable 24 drawer wooden cabinet each filled with a 90ml bottle of Port. Re-use the cabinet next year and buy just the refill pack for £245 (from VintageWineandPort.co.uk).

Virgin Wines are showing no discounts on their choice of Red Wine, White Wine and Mixed Wine advent calendars at £89.99. You do get a full-sized bottle of wine in each as well as the 24 miniatures.

For the ultimate bargain hunter you could do it yourself. Laithwaites Miniatures Mixed Case of 12x187ml bottles is down to £29.88. So you could buy two cases of these (total £59.76) or pop down to your nearest Co-op who stock 35 wine miniatures including their own-branded wines in 187ml as well as big names like Casillero del Diablo, Trapiche, Calvet and Lanson Champagne – a mix of 24 red and white wines will set you back £48.75

Wine Advent Calendar choices from wineuncorked.co.uk

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar now £39.99

Aldi Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar now £49.99

Laithwaites Festive Chateau now £69.99

Virgin Wines choice of Red Wine, White Wine or Mixed Advent Calendar £89.99

OurPersonalisedGifts.com Calendar down to £67.90

Wise Bartender (wisebartender.co.uk) Sweet and Tasty Vegan Advent Calendar first 250 orders get a discount of 30% to £39.99

VintageWineandPort.co.uk Port-filled Quevedo Prestige Advent Calendar at £395

DIY Laithwaites 2-off Miniatures Mixed Case £59.76, or Co-op mixed 24 miniatures £48.75

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

Words

© Paula Goddard 2021 www.wineuncorked.co.uk