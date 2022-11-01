Paula’s Wines of the Week – 1st November 2022

Supermarket wine offers round-up

There’s a huge variety of wines on offer around the supermarkets. Many are ending soon, so get in quick for your pre-Christmas bargains.

Ocado have started their Christmas Wine Sale, with selected wines Buy Any 2 for £12, plus 1/3 off many Champagnes and sparkling wines (both offers running until 8th November). Look out for I Heart Champagne (now £13.33, down from £20) and Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee NV 2-bottle size Magnum (now £58.66, down from £88). And if you can afford it why not get in an extra bottle of the magnum as the larger sizes of NV (non-vintage means a blend of years) are best kept for maturing for a few years if kept in cool cellar-like conditions.

Tesco wine offers update monthly. But they’re also running alongside these their Christmas food and drink offers for Clubcard holders – Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1-litre £13 Clubcard price until 7th November, Codorniu Vintage Cava £8 Clubcard price until 7th November.

Morrisons have a variety of offers in their wine aisle: Buy 2 for £11 (saving £1 on the two bottles, offer running until January 29th 2023), Buy 2 for £15 on some still and sparkling wines (saving between £1 and £6 on two bottles, seek out Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Red Buy 2 for £15 with individual bottle price £11, offer running until 13th November). Also their own-label Best wines have a saving 25% when buying three bottles – offer runs until 13th November.

At Asda look for their continuing selection of Rollback offers on some wines (Kylie Minogue rosé, Rollback price £7 from £8).

Aldi have a small selection of wines down in price – best buy has to be Specially Selected Spanish Priorat now £9.99, down from £12.99.

And don’t forget the smaller supermarkets. Budgens latest special offers include 19 Crimes wines down to £7.99 and Casillero del Diablo down to £6.49. And it’s £5 off Co-op Irresistible wines for Co-op members when you buy three bottles in one transaction – valid until 15th November in England stores when a Co-op Membership card is scanned at the till.

Wineuncorked.co.uk recommends

Piccodoro Nero D’Avola 2021

£5.75 Tesco

5*

Great value food-friendly Italian red wine for all Italian foods. Cherry and toffee flavours with a bit of black pepper and a yoghurty sourness.

Calvet Limited Release Sauvignon Blanc 2021

£6 Ocado, £6.99 Waitrose, £7 Co-op

4*

A very nice Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc with a great balance of flavours. Fresh gooseberry and melon fruitiness with a touch of lemon sherbet and fresh cut hay. A good slurp.

Mateo Nieves Monastrell

£7 Asda

4*

This Spanish red has all the flavour of old-fashioned sweets and puddings with its juicy blackberry and chocolate taste. Rather like a chocolate steamed sponge pudding with a dollop of homemade jam.

Asda Extra Special Cremant de Loire

£12 Asda

3*

If you want to drink French fizz then Cremant de Loire is often a cheaper and tastier alternative to Champagne. Made in the same way as Champagne, but from the Loire region which is further south than Champagne, the fizz still has similar apple and white bread flavours but is often more satisfying and fruitier. The use of the Chenin Blanc grape variety, rather than Chardonnay, has a lot to do with this and if you seek out still white wines made with Chenin Blanc (many from South Africa) you’ll see just how tasty wines made with this can be.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

