Paula’s Wines of the Week – 11 May 2022

Wine Q&A: Where else can I buy Aldi’s sparkling Shiraz?

Teresa got in touch at mail@wineuncorked.co.uk after reading the 3-star review of Aldi’s Specially Selected Kooliburra Australian Sparkling Shiraz (£6.99 Aldi) to ask where else she could buy this wine as she could no longer find it stocked at her local Aldi store.

This sparkling red wine, made from the Shiraz grape variety, is a great choice for celebrations and get togethers of all sorts as this fun fizz not only tastes good but gets the conversation going when guests see red froth at the top of their wine glasses rather than expected pale green bubbly mix from all other sparkling wines.

Flavours of cherry cola and black coffee are versatile enough to match canapés and snacks as well as spicy foods like curried dips and barbecued meats – just cool the wine off in the fridge for half an hour before opening if chilli is on the menu. Drinking red wines cool is not as unusual as you might think and warmer countries often consume red wines this way and sometimes even add ice cubes to cool the drink down even further.

Unfortunately Aldi’s version is not stocked at present but Virgin Wines sells a similar wine, Woolundry Road sparkling Shiraz at £11.99. There’s also some big-name brands doing sparkling Shiraz with Jacob’s Creek at Waitrose £10.75 and McGuigan at Sainsbury’s £7.50. If you have a local independent wine merchant near then they might stock a similar wine too.

Wines recommended by www.wineuncorked.co.uk

Woolundry Road Sparkling Shiraz

£11.99 Virgin Wines

3*

Flavours of blackberry and liquorice with a dark chocolate edge.

Jacob’s Creek Sparkling Shiraz

£10.75 Waitrose

A rich and refreshing Australian sparkling made from the Shiraz grape variety.

McGuigan Black Label Premium Release Sparkling Shiraz

£7.50 Sainsbury’s

Another Australian sparkling Shiraz with flavours of plum, cherry and chocolate.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

Words

© Paula Goddard 2022 www.wineuncorked.co.uk