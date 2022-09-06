Paula’s Wines of the Week – 06th September 2022

Bucks Fizz

I’m tutoring an online wine appreciation course tasting sparkling wines that aren’t champagne, as well as helping you choose the right wines for Christmas, as part of the adult education courses offered by Buckinghamshire Adult Learning. Starting on 4th October, this hobby course will allow you the opportunity to sip and learn online.

I started running popular wine tasting courses in 2002 through adult education evening classes and these courses were so popular they were regularly over-subscribed. This new online version will offer the same chance to learn about wine in an informal way but have been specifically designed to use the online Google Meet system so that everyone can see and hear each other through a webcam in real-time and no-one gets left behind. You’ll open your wines at home and we’ll all have a go at tasting them together – tasting is a key part of learning.

Those new to online learning needn’t be afraid of not knowing how to get started as Buckinghamshire Adult Learning has a dedicated website explaining how to get online and what’s involved.

Booking is easy and can be done online through the Buckinghamshire Adult Learning website by following this link.

Wine Appreciation – Choosing Wines Made Easy

Weekly starting Tuesday 4th October 2022 to Tuesday 29th November 2022

7pm to 8.30pm online

Cost £116.50

Asda Extra Special Sicilian Reserve Red 2018

£7 Asda

4*

A rich and darkly fruity Sicilian red with flavours of toffee with concentrated blackberry. There’s some extra cherry fruitiness plus a touch of milky coffee. The almost black colour of this wine match the deep flavours.

Kumala Fairtrade Pinotage Shiraz 2019

£7 Co-op

3*

Flavours of cherry cola along with a distinct leathery taste make this South African red seem more like an expensive red Burgundy made from Pinot Noir. The hint of farmyard manure seals it. There is some plum and violets on the taste but this wine could do with more fruit flavours to be more enjoyable if you’re looking for an everyday Shiraz red.

Freixenet Cava Brut Cordon Negro

£8 Morrisons, £10 Asda, Tesco, £11 Sainsbury’s, £11.99 Majestic

3*

Lightly sparkling and pleasant tasting Spanish Cava. Aromas of rich sponge cake with lemon sugar icing and flavours of sweet apple with lemon and lime. Crisp and refreshing.

The Wine Society’s Vinho Verde 2021

£6.95 The Wine Society

4*

The Portuguese wine Vino Verde (literally the Green Wine, meaning it is young and “green”) is expected to taste light and refreshing and will also come with a slight sparkle (“spritz” in wine jargon). And this Wine Society own label has all that: sweet apple and lemon flavours along with coconut and green leaf.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

