NIGEL PUBLISHES A FAMILY SAGA

Our travel writer, Nigel Heath, whose features appear regularly has just published Albany House, a five-book light read family saga.

It follows the lifetime fortunes of the enterprising Jameson family and friends who live in the fictitious village of Little Oreford, set in the rolling North Devon countryside, some miles from the coast at Lynmouth.

While the Jamesons are all firmly rooted in the village, their story flies on first to Toronto in Canada, then to colourful Costa Rica in Central America and also to Zurich in Switzerland.

But while there are love interests, there are also darker sides to the story involving an illegal cannabis growing operation, a double murder, an abduction, and a shady criminal organisation whose web reaches out across the whole of Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“I wrote the first book called Albany House, sub titled The Home of Her Dreams, six years ago, but became so attached to my characters that I did not want to let them go,” Nigel explained.

“So, a sequel, The Homecoming, was followed by What Happened in Costa Rica, Affairs in Zurich and finally by Looking for Anna,” he said.

“I spent the first twenty years of my career working as district reporter on the Bristol Evening Post, writing to meet daily deadlines with short and to the point stories and that style is embedded within my being,” he admitted.

“So, Albany House is not for the serious and thoughtful reader preferring plots with an inner depth, but for those in search of a little light read escapism in these troubling times,” said Nigel,

Albany House, The Home of Her Dreams, and all the other titles can now be purchased direct from Amazon at £6.95 per copy, plus postage or from Amazon Kindle for £2.95. You can find out more by following this link.

Nigel is pictured delivering the first copies to book shop owner Sam Porter in Monmouth.