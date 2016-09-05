Hi Andrew and all the team
I just wanted to say how disgusted I was when I heard Paxman’s comments. If only the likes of him would get in touch with the ‘real world’ and what us ‘mature folk’ really appreciate, he would realise the excellent job you all do at Mature Times.
So, I say, as indeed I am sure so many of your other readers would….”thank you” for the wonderful and personalized job that all do at Mature Times.
Andrew – pls (sic) don’t take Paxman’s comments personally – it would appear he has no idea as to how us real folk live our daily lives.
Everyone unique and everyone precious.
I hope you can extract a genuine and written apology from the man.
Kindest regards
Elizabeth
One comment on “Mr Paxman should apologise”
Oh…perleeze, lighten up. Why should anyone apologise for voicing their opinion (unless that opinion incites violence or hatred in some way).
Have some readers never heard the saying – ‘I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.’
As we get more mature, we should become wiser, more tolerant and should be able to control our emotions. Of course, many readers have given their opinion about Mr P and that’s great. But an apology????