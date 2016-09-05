Mr Paxman should apologise

Hi Andrew and all the team

I just wanted to say how disgusted I was when I heard Paxman’s comments. If only the likes of him would get in touch with the ‘real world’ and what us ‘mature folk’ really appreciate, he would realise the excellent job you all do at Mature Times.

So, I say, as indeed I am sure so many of your other readers would….”thank you” for the wonderful and personalized job that all do at Mature Times.

Andrew – pls (sic) don’t take Paxman’s comments personally – it would appear he has no idea as to how us real folk live our daily lives.

Everyone unique and everyone precious.

I hope you can extract a genuine and written apology from the man.

Kindest regards

Elizabeth