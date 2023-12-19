Mature Times travel writer publishes his novels in paperback

Our travel writer Nigel Heath whose next report will be on a January walk along the Kennet and Avon Canal from Reading to Bath, has been busy on the novel writing front.

He has just produced paperbacks of his formerly, Amazon Kindle only published novels, The Graylings Rising and Griff, which now has a new ending and renamed The Fortunate Man.

The Graylings Rising tells the story of a man who wakes up to find to his horror that he has become one of a small herd of beef steers being fattened for slaughter.

The tale tells how he goes on the run aided by a buzzard and a barn owl who are determined to stage a rising against what they see as the Humankind’s exploitation of many members of the Animal Kingdom.

Nigel has taken his inspiration from the true story of the two Tamworth porkers, named Butch and Sundance by the media, who escaped from a Wiltshire abattoir and evaded capture for some days to the delight of a nation of animal lovers, including the author, who would happily tuck into a bacon sandwich,

The Fortunate Man is a complete reworking of Nigel’s novel Griff which tells the tale of an ex-army drifter who turns up on a coastal holiday park early one spring, hires a caravan and quietly begins influencing the lives of those around hm.

But where has he come from and what is he really doing there with no mobile phone or bank cards or anything else which might identify him?

The story unfolds over the course of a glorious summer and by the time it is over, lives have been changed forever.

You can order any of Nigel’s novels direct from the Amazon website.