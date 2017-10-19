Mature Times reviews War Horse at The Bristol Hippodrome

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse has come to the Bristol Hippodrome! Based on the much-loved book by children’s author Michael Morpurgo, this production is a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

Many will be familiar with the story but in summary this is a heart-warming, heart breaking and touching tale of a beloved horse, Joey, and his devoted owner, Albert, It tells how the perils of WW1 and forced separation are no contest for love and strong bonds of friendship. The story is brilliantly bought to life and whisks the audience from the gentle fields of rural Devon into the horrors of the battlefields of WW1. The play shows us how magical and powerful the ties between man and horse can be and skilfully illustrates the waste and horror of war. Be prepared for an emotional rollercoaster of an evening.

Although we expected to see the life size horse puppets, seeing them on TV is no substitute for seeing them live on stage. They are absolutely spellbinding. It’s no surprise that the company who produced these amazing puppets have won awards in their own right. Can a puppet really be the main focus of the play? Well, amazingly, it can. The puppeteers give Joey real character; you almost believe this is a real horse breathing and galloping on stage.

The songs and music are moving and powerful and combined with the expert puppeteering and strong acting performances by Thomas Dennis as Albert, Jasper William Cartwright as Billy and Rose Castleton as Rose, to name a few including all the actors operating the horses (and not forgetting the goose!) make the whole production an absolute triumph. Don’t miss it!

The Bristol Hippodrome

18 October – 11 November 2017

Evenings: Mon – Sat 7.30pm

Matinees: Wed & Sat (excluding Wed 18 Oct) and Thu 19 Oct 2.30pm

Tickets from £22.40

Concessions available