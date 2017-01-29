A letter from Michael Treece – ageing!

A Great Article by Stephen Burke in a recent edition of Mature Times, well balanced and Intergenerational. However, I think he misses a few points. I was on the Government Ageing Population Panel. He misses the point that our parents and grandparents in the UK built up the social welfare state by working long hours in factories and mills; so why should we pay for families abroad? Also our brave Spitfire and bomber pilots died in their hundreds to protect the Europeans … who now oppose us. So how can people question how we feel about Britain and Brexit?

Michael Treece