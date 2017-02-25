A letter from Colin Bullen – oath of allegiance

One of our great strengths has been our unwritten constitution, which prevents us being subject to the endless wrangles we see taking place in those countries whose political structures are rigidly defined. An oath of allegiance to British values would be pointless, as not only would it involve constant arguments as to what exactly they were, but in the modern age such oaths would not carry the weight they once did.

We should confine ourselves to insisting that migrants accept the laws of our country, making clear that we will not accept such things as forced marriages, honour killings, female genital mutilation and enforced feminine subservience to male authority figures.

Colin Bullen, Tonbridge