It is ironic that on the occasion of your 25th anniversary (congratulations, by the way), the Letter of the Month is from someone who justifies voting for Brexit on the grounds that it was the only way of registering a protest against an uncaring Government. Surely, all the policies that the writer complains about do not result from our membership of the European Union.

We have had uncaring governments before we got fully embedded in the EU and the way our generation used to express its disgust was at the general elections. It is sad if our generation has now decided that it is worth throwing out the proverbial baby with the bath water to express our disgust at uncaring governments.

Amrit Bhat