Dear Patricia Vine,
I just read your article and think it is the clearest and fairest summary of the issues regarding the referendum from both completely contrasting viewpoints. Thank you for this as trying to read lengthy articles about the issues and polls etc. sometimes is a headache!
I have made up my mind to vote for Bremain as I feel that going back to ‘the good old days’ of the early ’70s would be a very un-21st century thing to do. I remember as a young child hearing the joke, ‘fog covers Britain today, so rest of the world cut off!’ Also I love travelling and all the benefits of being both a British citizen and a European citizen too.
Kind regards
Mrs A K Richardson, SW London
One comment on “Brexit or Bremain”
I personally voted to leave the EU, as i see mr junker as an un-elected dictator who cannot be voted out.I worry about EU laws overriding british laws.The EU is “The new world order”. I believe that charity begins at home and whilst we have people living on the streets or collecting food parcels to survive.Or just simply trying to get a job or home of thier own.It is imperitive that we are able to control our own borders.Till the Tory’s pull theIr finger out, and sign article 50 we will continue to be a target for the poorer countries of the EU [and beyond] We need to get it fasttracked as well. It’s funny how laws they want changing can be implimented by midnight the same day,yet BREXIT something the tory’s didn’t want may take up to a decade. I will probably be dead by then.