Brexit or Bremain

Dear Patricia Vine,

I just read your article and think it is the clearest and fairest summary of the issues regarding the referendum from both completely contrasting viewpoints. Thank you for this as trying to read lengthy articles about the issues and polls etc. sometimes is a headache!

I have made up my mind to vote for Bremain as I feel that going back to ‘the good old days’ of the early ’70s would be a very un-21st century thing to do. I remember as a young child hearing the joke, ‘fog covers Britain today, so rest of the world cut off!’ Also I love travelling and all the benefits of being both a British citizen and a European citizen too.

Kind regards

Mrs A K Richardson, SW London