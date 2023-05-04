How To Get Your Garden Ready for Sunshine, Guests, And Summer Activities

As things start heating up outside, it can be challenging to get anything done because all you want to do is fire up the barbecue, unfold your sun lounger, and lie outside until you turn pink (or brown if you’re lucky!). Once the warm weather arrives, we only want to spend time in it; however, we might have to fight the urge and give our gardens some TLC first.

With spring, autumn, and winter having blown through our gardens before the arrival of summer, it might be looking a little worse for wear. Whether your decking might benefit from some care from local carpenters and joiners or your flowers have gone missing from their bed, the seasons can turn your once summer-ready garden into a scene befitting a horror movie which can make enjoying the sunshine, guests, and all the activities that come with summer much more challenging.

Fortunately, there are various steps you can take to ensure that your outside space looks summer-ready, whether you plan to invite your closest friends/family over for a barbeque or relax on your decking with a page-turner. This article outlines several tips and tricks to make the most out of your garden and turn it into a beautiful outdoor oasis everyone will enjoy spending time in.

Paint/Treat Your Wooden Furniture/Garden Accessories

No matter how pretty the winter/autumn might look when we’re staring at the powdery coatings of snow and frost decorating our garden from the warmth of our sofas – it can wreak havoc on your wooden garden furnishings/accessories.

Cold weather can cause wooden furnishing/decking to contract. Suppose you’re not storing furniture in a shed during the winter months. In that case, prolonged exposure to the changing seasons can create a warping effect which can cause your wooden furniture to lose its original shape and stability.

Similarly, the slats of your decking will contract and expand, weakening the integrity of your decking and even making it susceptible to damage. Ice, snow, and frost can also melt between the panels, making them weaker still.

Not only can it make your wooden furniture weaker and more susceptible to damage, but it can also cause unsightly issues like mould, rot, and debris, which doesn’t precisely scream summer-ready to most – so the first item on your checklist should be painting/treating all the wood in your garden.

Upon closer inspection, if the winter weather did more damage than you initially thought, you could consider enlisting the services of carpenters and joiners near you who will be able to resolve the problem in no time so you can get back to what you’re supposed to be doing – enjoying your garden!

You can find reputable, local carpenters and joiners using online directories like MyBuilder. Whether you want to read customer testimonials, look at previous work, or check qualifications, their website has everything you need to ensure the carpenter or joiner you’re hiring is legitimate.

Consider finding out more by visiting their website. Or use their contact information for specific inquiries and learn how their site could help you find carpenters and joiners near you that can help you get your decking looking summer-ready.

Detox Your Garden Of Weeds And Pests

Weeding is the kind of gardening job everyone hates, but it must be done! Failure to stay on top of your weeds will only overrun them, giving you an even more enormous task in the future. While we’re still in the spring months, get all your weeding out of the way, as this is when there is still a little chill in the air, so it’s a much more convenient time to do it.

Unlike once the heat waves of the summer months arrive, and you’re bent over double with rivulets of sweat pouring down your forehead, neck, and back, wishing you could dip in the paddling pool! Ensure you take your time and comb your lawn and soil for any pesky bits of greenery and remove the ones that have settled between the slabs or cracks in your garden path.

Doing so not only makes your garden look tidier and a more pleasant place to unwind, but it also stops the weeds from robbing the nutrients from the soil that your plants need. While we’re talking about pests (and no, we don’t mean your partner repositioning their deckchair every five minutes!), this is also an opportune time to ensure your garden is free from any creepy crawlies like slugs!

From caterpillars and flea beetles to aphids and slugs, although these creepy crawlies might be cute in their own way, they’re not so appealing when trashing your flower beds or snacking on your vegetable plot! Fortunately, there’s no need to call the exterminator; you can get rid of your pest problem using ingredients from your kitchen to make eco-friendly, natural pest control solutions.

Invite Wildlife Into Your Garden

Another way to get your garden ready for summer is by embracing your inner Disney Princess and inviting as much wildlife into your garden as possible. Wildlife is synonymous with warm weather, and nothing can lift spirits more than seeing little birds washing in the baths you’ve left out for them or watching hedgehogs fumble around your garden at night.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to attract more wildlife into your garden, you won’t have to look far since the UK is home to up to 70,000 species, including animals, fungi, and plants. Whether you have a large garden, a concrete backyard, or even a tiny balcony, you can do many things to encourage furry and feathered friends to visit.

From planting more greenery and creating shelters to providing a water source and putting out food, there are several ways that you can turn your garden into a haven for wildlife. Once you start getting reoccurring furry friends, we’re sure you’ll love pointing them out to your partner/roommate or telling family/friends about the animals you’ve seen.

Start Composting

If you’re a keen grower, we’re sure you already know how useful composting can be for a growing garden. However, if you’ve never made your own, you should start, as you don’t know what you’re missing out on! The best thing about compost is that you can make it yourself out of almost anything you have in your kitchen, from crushed eggshells, used coffee grounds, plant cuttings, vegetable/fruit peel, grass clippings, and much more.

If you’re a keen DIY-er, you can even compost any leftover materials like sawdust (not from treated wood), straw, paper, cardboard, dry leaves, etc. Once you’ve got all your ingredients, all you need is a large plastic bin to store them in, or if you want to put your DIY skills to the test, you could make one out of wood.

As your compost mound builds and the rotting process begins, you’ll be left with something to give back to your garden that your plants will love. As well as working it into your soil for your plants, you can distribute it onto your lawn, stir it into crop beds, use it as mulch, feed it to your potted plants, and much more. Although the smell might not be the best – the benefits certainly are!