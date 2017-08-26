Hearing Link and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People merge

As we all know only too well for many charities the challenging and competitive fundraising environment can prove extremely difficult. This is especially true for small charities such as the hearing dog charity Hearing Link.

In a move to consolidate resources and overcome these challenges Hearing Link has merged with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

We spoke to Lorraine Gailey, Chief Executive of Hearing Link, about the advantages of the merger.

She told us: “by merging with Hearing Dogs, and incorporating Hearing Link as a distinct service within the larger charity, we have secured the future of our work and can plan with confidence to deliver our life-changing services to ever increasing numbers of people.

“Hearing Link’s name will not change, and our vision remains a world where everyone can enjoy life and participate fully and confidently, whatever their level of hearing. Hearing Link’s services will continue to run as before, but with the stability of a much larger charity to strengthen our work.

“We look forward to continuing ‘business as usual’, retaining our identity, logo and UK-wide offices, and working with our volunteers and staff to provide our usual Helpdesk, specialist programmes and services, website and social media platforms into the future.”

The merger between Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Hearing Link brings three key benefits:

Impact – Hearing Link will be able to provide more life-changing services to a greater number of people than ever before.

Integration – The merger will enable the two organisations to integrate services, and the recipients of hearing dogs will benefit from access to the broad range of helpful advice and support, rehabilitation programmes and practical solutions that the organisation will continue to offer to the wider community.

Efficiencies – The collaboration will provide logical cost benefits by efficiently combining back-office functions, such as finance and administration, to ensure donated funds are used in pursuing core objectives as much as possible, and giving them the stability to secure future services.

Guided by their UK network of experienced, knowledgeable and passionate volunteers, Hearing Link hope to continue supporting people with hearing loss, and their family and friends as they adjust to, and overcome, their emotional and practical challenges, helping them find better ways to manage their hearing with confidence.

Natural move

Lorraine added: “Our values and aims are so closely aligned, it was a natural move for us to come together to create a stable future for Hearing Link, where we can reach even more people and their families, offering even better support for as long as they need us.”

“The merger of our two organisations has ensured the future of Hearing Link. It means that the wealth of knowledge and expertise within our charity will not be lost, and will now be greatly enhanced through the development opportunities provided by our over 100 combined years of experience in helping people with hearing loss.”