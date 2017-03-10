Haulfryn’s top UK gems to visit this year

Are you wondering where you can travel to this year? Are you relieved that the temperature’s beginning to rise and the days are slowly getting longer again? Are you looking forward to the kids or grandchildren having a long holiday so that you can indulge in much-needed family time? Then it’s time to think forward to the Summer, and as tourism and ‘staycations’ are due to thrive after Brexit, here are Haulfryn’s top UK gems that you must visit this year.

Set in areas steeped in local history

Take in the local history and feel part of something bigger – a staycation in the UK will open you up to our glorious heritage from piracy to mining, to the Roman invasion, and through to the medieval period. Haulfryn’s 11 holiday parks across England and Wales allow you to take in the UK’s impressive history from your very own luxury holiday home.

From our Five Star holiday park Finlake Holiday Resort in Devon, you can be near Buckfast Abbey, which began as a Saxon monastery in 1018 and is still an active Benedictine monastery to this day. Take the children to visit the beautiful architecture and learn all about its history, using your luxurious Finlake holiday home as a base – which could be yours from just £50,000. Couple this with incredible on-site facilities, including a gym and heated swimming pool complete with sauna and steam room, a spa offering a range of treatments, an outdoor swimming pool and slide, coarse fishing lakes, woodland walks, nature trails and picnic areas, high ropes adventure course, adventure playground, and our Go Active programme where grown-ups and kids alike can try a new activity every day. With a new waterpark and fitness complex opening Autumn 2017, you can be sure that the whole family will make exciting memories and want to return again and again.

Buy a holiday home in Praa Sands Holiday Park in Cornwall from just £55,000, and with a beautiful new development just added, you can be sure that your investment is sound. Here you can visit the stunning St Michael’s Mount in Marazion, where you can catch a motorboat at high tide to learn about the castle’s exciting role in many of our myths and legends throughout history.

Or you could consider a luxury holiday home in Edgeley Country Park in Guildford from £89,995, offering glorious views across the Surrey Downs and an idyllic forest setting as well as easy links to Henry VIII’s magnificent Hampton Court Palace for those eager to take in our fascinating Tudor History and those wanting a change of pace in the capital.

With all of Haulfryn’s parks set in incredible areas bursting with history, they are the perfect choice for those looking for both extravagance and excitement.

Beautiful scenery right on your doorstep

You don’t need to travel to the Mediterranean or the Caribbean to experience beautiful scenery. All of Haulfryn’s holiday parks are set in areas of incredible natural beauty, allowing you to get away from it all as well as to explore your surroundings, be that on one of our rural or one of our coastal parks.

Our five holiday parks in North Wales are situated on the stunning Llyn Peninsula, where the golden beaches are washed by the temperate Gulf Stream and the horizon holds soul-reviving views of Cardigan Bay and Snowdonia as well as breathtaking coastline and rural scenery. Choosing to purchase a holiday home from our flagship park, The Warren, from £99,995 means choosing luxury and relaxation as well as incredible views, due to the beautiful homes, first-class leisure, sports and spa facilities, and exclusive owners’ bar and restaurant. Its magnificent proximity to some of the UK’s most impressive mountains provides the perfect escape.

Snowdonia National Park is not the only Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on offer through Haulfryn: buying a home at Dartmoor View Holiday Park in Devon puts the world-renowned Dartmoor National Park right on your doorstep. From just £12,995, you can explore acres of beautiful landscaped grounds and take part in an array of outdoor pursuits, all within close range of your luxury Devon holiday home escape.

For those eager to learn and explore

For those with children or grandchildren, finding activities to suit everyone can be difficult, especially when you love returning to the same area of the country again and again. So buying a holiday home at a Haulfryn park is perfect for you to be in close proximity to exciting and educational days out which the whole family will love!

Devon Hills Holiday Park is just two miles from Paignton Zoo, where children and adults alike can see incredible beasts from all around the world living together and learn about the necessities of conservation and respecting our fellow animals. From just £84,885, you can own a luxury holiday home set in the highly desirable English Riviera and over 60 acres of landscaped parkland, perfect for exploring. Onsite facilities including a gym, fitness studio, tennis court, heated indoor swimming pool complete with sauna and steam room, health and beauty salon and a delightful 15th Century thatched bar and restaurant make a holiday home at Devon Hills a truly relaxing home away from home.

Furthermore, if you decide to buy a holiday home in Edgeley, Birdworld is only a stone’s throw away. Let your children learn about our fowl friends and other creatures in an interactive and engaging environment, while the rest of the family admire the beautiful creatures prospering in a safe and predator-free habitat. Or perhaps you would prefer a holiday home in Praa Sands in Cornwall, where the Eden Project is down the road for you to educate your children on the living world, and the importance of conservation.

At a Haulfryn park, you could be situated right in these very special places. And with a 5 star managed sublet scheme to help you make some money from your holiday home when you’re not there to offset your running costs, and the guarantee of extensive support from an experienced holiday park operator that you can trust, you’ll be relaxed the whole year through.

