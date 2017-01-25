Get your copy of MT anytime anywhere!

Here at Mature Times, we believe in embracing the present as well as the past – from the joys of golf to thriving discussions with readers on Facebook.

Technology can be a daunting prospect and one that is often written off as simply for younger people. But new research has shown that it benefits one age group more than any other – the older generation. Smart phones and tablet computers have bright, simple screens which can be used to magnify text, making reading a breeze.

Our half a million readers can already benefit from breaking news, views, features and competitions on the Mature Times website, Twitter feed and Facebook page. And we are now proud to announce the launch of the Mature Times app, which can be easily downloaded onto a smart phone or tablet such as the iPad for free.

You can use the app to read our paper from cover to cover at a time and place that is convenient to you – meaning you’ll never miss out on an issue. The app features exactly the same Mature Times that you can pick up from your local library, covering everything you would expect and more from the largest free paper for the over-50s in the UK.

From quality editorial on issues that matter to the over 50s to lifestyle features and competitions – we have spent more than 20 years tailoring Mature Times to the older generation. Our strong campaigning ethos will continue to feature in print and online versions of Mature Times, giving you the opportunity to get involved and make a difference.

Why not give it a go and see how well technology can work for you?

Download the MT app on your smartphone or digital tablet. Click one of the icons below to visit the appropriate page.