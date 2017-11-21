If you’re sitting there wondering what to do with yourself after retirement, then you’re not the only one. Let’s be honest – our day to day lives are shaped around our working lives for many years, and suddenly you’re thinking: what’s next? But fear not – this is the time for you to re-discover old hobbies and uncover some new ones. The next exciting chapter of your life is just about to begin, so embrace it with these five ways to enjoy your retirement.

Rekindle old friendships and relations

You may have lost contact with people over the years, so now is the time for you rekindle those relations. You will find that a lot of people are in the same mindset as you and are feeling exactly the same way, so don’t feel disheartened by having lost touch with some people as most of the time it isn’t done intentionally. Now you have the perfect opportunity to make up for lost time, and you never know – they might even be a person you can join clubs and activities with.

Learn new skills

If you’ve ever thought you are too old to learn a new skill, then think again. You might have considered learning to paint, playing a musical instrument or learning to dance – and now you’re in retirement it’s time to try out those new skills. We are learning every day, no matter how old we are, so don’t give up on your dream of learning new things.

Travel

You’ve spent your life working hard and now you have the time to explore and travel. You can go and visit all the different places you have only ever dream of before, try new foods and make new friends. Even if it’s only to explore a city for a day at a time, make the most of it: visit famous landmarks, go shopping, take a trip to the theatre or simply just soak in the atmosphere. The possibilities are endless. Research your location first and check out show reviews and all the things you can do before setting off so that you have a plan upon arrival.

Stay healthy and active

In order to enjoy retirement, you want to be in good shape and keep yourself happy and healthy. Grab yourself a buddy when you want to exercise, take walks or go swimming. Having someone with you will give you that incentive to keep to an exercise routine going. Check for local classes as well, because many do exercise programmes especially for seniors at a reduced cost.

Just enjoy life

Last but not least, don’t forget to take the time to simply enjoy yourself. Whilst it is important to fill your free time with activities and preventing yourself from feeling bored, sometimes you need days to do absolutely nothing and that is perfectly okay. A big part of your retirement is being able to do what you want, so if you wish to spend your day watching the clouds go by, then do it.