Fed up with the same old New Year’s resolutions?

Don’t want to waste all that money on gym membership again this year or start a boring new diet?

Don’t worry. FutureLearn has got 5 easy-to-keep resolutions that could help you learn new skills, discover fresh ideas or travel the world, all without leaving home or spending a fortune.

FutureLearn is a social learning platform, designed to support learning through conversation. It offers free online courses from globally renowned UK and international universities, centres of research excellence and specialist education providers like the British Council, Creative Skillset and European Space Agency.

Explore a new culture

Ditch the January blues by escaping to somewhere new. You don’t need a plane ticket – you can explore lots of different cultures without leaving your chair with FutureLearn courses. A favourites is the Keio University course on Japanese culture.

Research your Family Tree

A hidden king? A famous explorer? Who knows what greats might be hiding in your family history? 2017 could be the year you discover your royal lineage. The University of Strathclyde’s genealogy course features plenty of useful advice.

Predict the Weather

Love to talk about the weather? Make 2017 the year you go behind the headlines and truly understand our climate. The University of Reading’s Meteorology Department will have you asking what causes storms and sunshine, and even help you make educated guesses about tomorrow’s forecast.

Travel Back in Time

A great resolution if you’re feeling frustrated by modern times. Escape the present and travel back to ancient Rome’s lost harbour of Portus – a key hub for importing goods and luxuries from the Mediterranean.

The University of Southampton’s course on Portus uses incredible footage filmed at the archaeological site, so you’ll feel as though you’re there.

Free learning

Choose from hundreds of free online courses from top universities and specialist organisations. Browse by subject or start date, to find the right course for you.

https://www.futurelearn.com/courses

