Award-winning producer Ellen Kent returns with two stunning productions

Following her recent, critically acclaimed tours of Nabucco, Aida and La Bohème, the award-winning producer Ellen Kent returns in early 2018 with two stunning, traditional productions with international soloists, highly praised chorus and full orchestra: Verdi’s Rigoletto and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini are widely acknowledged as Italy’s finest operatic composers of the 19th and 20th centuries, and with good reason. Rigoletto is seen as Verdi’s signature work and Madama Butterfly is one of the world’s most loved operas. The 2018 tour of these two well-known works are a must for regular opera buffs and opera novices alike.

Verdi’s controversial opera

Rigoletto is the dramatic tale of the daughter of the jester to the Court of Manuta, whose heart is stolen by a charming but unreliable ruler, and how her father’s attempts to prevent the love affair lead to tragedy. Based on a play by Victor Hugo, the opera was almost banned when first performed because it exposed the licentious behaviour of the powers-that-be.

This is a stunning and traditional production that recaptures the decadence and colours of Renaissance Italy, with lavish sets and opulent costumes. This spectacularly staged production also features a magnificent golden eagle and two regal hunting dogs, adding to the depiction of the extravagance of the Mantuan Ducal Court.

For a brief preview, see below:

Performed by a full orchestra, Rigoletto features two of the most celebrated tenor arias, La Donna è Mobile and Questa o Quella, justly turned into classics by Caruso.

A wonderful cast *

As we go to press, the international baritone, Lurie Gisca, will be starring as Rigoletto, alongside the critically acclaimed soprano, Alyona Kistenyova, from Odessa National Opera, who will sing Gilda. Acclaimed Spanish tenor, Giorgio Meladze, will be opening the tour at The Bristol Hippodrome and will star as The Duke of Mantua. The American mezzo-soprano, Zara Vardanean, returns to sing the part of Giovanna.

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. Please Note that some scenes contain nudity.

Puccini’s magnificent opera

Madama Butterfly is one of the world’s best-loved operas and tells the heart-breaking story of a beautiful, young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant, with dramatic and heart-wrenching results.

This magnificent production boasts exquisite sets, such as a spectacular Japanese garden, and sumptuous costumes, including antique kimonos from Japan, all of which combine to bring 19th Century Nagasaki to life. Puccini’s powerful score includes some of the most memorable arias; melodic Coro a Bocca Chiusa (Humming Chorus), the moving aria Un bel di (One Fine Day) and the unforgettable Love Duet.

For a brief preview, see below:

A first-class cast *

International Korean soprano, Maria HeeJung Kim, from the National Opera House of Seoul, will be making her debut in the UK, singing the role of the tragic Cio Cio San. Spanish tenor, Giorgio Meladze, will be singing the part of Pinkerton, with Zara Vardanean singing the the part of Suzuki.

* Cast Subject to Change

Both Rigoletto and Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Vasyl Vasylenko, the artistic director and conductor at the National President’s Orchestra of Ukraine, will be conducting 30 members of the outstanding National Ukrainian Orchestra, for the performances of both operas.

Tour Dates:

Rigoletto

Bristol Hippodrome Theatre

Thursday 18th January

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Friday 9th February

New Theatre, Oxford

Thursday 22nd February

Liverpool Empire

Friday 2nd March

Opera House, Manchester

Sunday 11th March

Madama Butterfly

Bristol Hippodrome Theatre

Friday 19th January

Sunderland Empire

Saturday 27th January

New Wimbledon Theater

Thursday 8th February

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Saturday 10th February

Princess Theater, Torquay

Saturday 17th February

New Theatre, Oxford

Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th February

Grand Opera House, York

Thursday 1st March

Liverpool Empire

Saturday 3rd March

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

Thursday 8th March

Opera House, Manchester

Saturday 10th March

Edinburgh Playhouse

Friday 30th & Saturday 31st March

Richmond Theatre, London

Friday 20th & Saturday 21st April

Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone

Sunday 22nd April

New Alexandria Theatre, Birmingham

Thursday 26th April

Theatre Royal, Brighton

Wednesday 2nd May

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Saturday 5th May

For more information and for tickets for Rigoletto, please go to:

http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/rigoletto/

For more information and for tickets for Madama Butterfly, please go to: http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/ellen-kent-madama-butterfly/

To read more about Ellen Kent’s work, please visit: ellenkent.com or go to her Facebook page: Facebook: @ellenkentoperaandballetinternational