Scandi-style warmth for swollen feet

Embracing the trend for all things Scandi, Cosyfeet have launched a new range of Scandinavian-inspired slippers that are specially designed to fit swollen feet. Called Frieda for women and Bjorn for men, they’re made on a foot-shaped last from 100% pure wool so they’re exceptionally warm and comfy.

Thanks to their unique construction, they’re virtually seam-free so they’re an ideal choice for people with diabetes or very sensitive feet. They’re also helpful for toe problems including hammer toes, bunions, corns and calluses, claw and mallet toes and athlete’s foot.

Why wear wool slippers?

Wool is a wonderful fibre with some amazing benefits. As well as feeling soft and comfortable next to the skin, it can help keep your feet stay healthy and dry. This is because wool is breathable and wicks moisture away. It’s also odour-resistant and resistant to bacteria, mould and mildew so that your feet stay feeling fresh.

Wool has natural climate control which helps your feet stay warm in winter and cool in summer so you can wear these slippers all year round. To add to the comfort, each wool hair contains a three-dimensional spiralling crimp, so they act like tiny springs beneath your feet. This natural elasticity also allows the fabric to stretch so that it forms to your feet for a comfy fit. Wool is also hypoallergenic so it’s ideal for sensitive skin and it’s naturally durable and hardwearing. As sheep produce a fleece every year, it’s also a naturally renewable resource.

Wool is self-cleaning. However, if periodic cleaning is required, these slippers can be washed on a ‘wool delicates’ setting at 30°.

Deeper and roomier than they look

Specially designed for very wide or swollen feet, these slippers are much deeper and roomier than they look. That’s because the sole unit allows the foot to sit below the sole line. This means that the extra depth is ‘hidden’ within the slipper so that it still looks neat and streamlined. The rubber sole also means that it can be worn indoors or outside.

Designed to provide excellent support, they also have a secure touch-fastening strap which can be adjusted to fit a variety of swelling. The wool-covered footbed can be removed for additional depth or to allow for insertion of your own orthotics for a truly bespoke feel.

Enjoy colourful comfort this winter

Cosyfeet’s Purewool™ slippers are available in a variety of colours. Frieda for women is available in Aubergine, Charcoal, French Navy, Red and Light Grey in sizes 4 – 9. It’s priced at £70.00 or £58.33 if you qualify for VAT relief due to a chronic medical condition, which causes swollen feet. Bjorn for men is available in Charcoal, French Navy and Storm Blue in sizes 7 -12. It’s priced at £80.00 or £66.67 if you qualify for VAT relief.

Both Frieda and Bjorn meet all the criteria set out by the Healthy Footwear Guide. This is a collaboration between UK footwear brands and foot health professionals which highlights the importance of wearing healthy, comfortable footwear.

For more information visit www.cosyfeet.com