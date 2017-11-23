Celebrate Christmas at the official residences of Her Majesty the Queen

This December, visitors to Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will see the State Apartments transformed to celebrate the festive season; enjoy glittering Christmas trees, twinkling lights and dining tables laid for royal feasts.

Christmas at Windsor Castle (24 November 2017 – 5 January 2018)

The Christmas display at Windsor Castle will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the restoration of the Castle following the devastating fire of November 1992. The State Apartments will be decked with glistening gold decorations inspired by the intricate gilding work that was undertaken to restore the Castle’s interiors to their former glory.

Christmas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (1 December 2017 – 5 January 2018)

The festive decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will draw on the baroque architecture of the Palace itself, taking inspiration from the ornate garlands of fruits and flowers that can be seen on the magnificent 17th-century plasterwork ceilings.

Exclusive Evening Tours of the royal residences

On selected dates in December, visitors can enjoy a Private Evening Tour of the official royal residences. The tours, available at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, are led by an expert guide and offer a special behind-the-ropes experience. All tickets include a glass of champagne, a copy of the Official Souvenir Guide and a 20% discount at Royal Collection Trust shops.

Browse for Christmas gift inspiration at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Royal Collection Trust shops or online, where ranges of handmade, limited edition and commemorative chinaware, cuddly corgis and festive food and drink, make perfect presents.

