A cracking night out – not to be missed

Mature Times reviews The Bodyguard at The Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol

Many people who have a passion for either film or theatre will know The Bodyguard, the successful hit movie that starred Kevin Costner and of course Witney Houston for whom it was her big screen debut. The film was released in 1992 and became the second highest grossing movie of the year.

It had taken some 17 years to come out, with Lawrence Kasdan’s script originally having been written in 1975 when he envisioned Steve McQueen in the lead role. Fast forward to 2012 and just six days after the tragic early death of Houston, it was confirmed that the musical would debut on the West End stage, having its Premiere in December of that year.

From there, the musical has toured the world and this week, it plays at Bristol’s Hippodrome Theatre on its third full tour of the UK and Ireland.

The show hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons early in the tour when, during a performance in Manchester, police were called and several audience members were removed from the theatre for refusing to remain seated and refrain from loudly singing during the performance. Thankfully, the audience in Bristol were much better behaved!

The premise of the story is that musical superstar, Rachel Marron (former Pussycat Doll, Melody Thornton) is threatened by a stalker (a sinister Marios Nicolaides), with the bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Ayden Callaghan) hired, much against her wishes, to protect her. Rachel is a star, much in demand, but she is also a mother, and understandably everyone wants a piece of her. But what should she prioritise? Her safety or her super-stardom?

The show opens with a bang, quite literally, as we get our first sighting of Marron’s stalker before she takes to the stage to perform the opening number, Queen of the Night, and what an opening it was. You could feel the heat from the pyrotechnics at the back of the theatre.

It takes an experienced and exceptionally good singer to emulate Whitney Houston given the number of power ballads that this show contains. But it’s fair to say that Thornton starts magnificently and maintains that level throughout the show – her voice really is a pleasure to hear and she has no problem belting out number after number.

But of course, a touring production like this is not all about the lead. It would be nothing without its supporting cast. Special mention here should go to the singer, Emily-Mae, playing Rachels sister, Nicki, who herself has a beautiful singing voice along with Ryo Appadu who charms the audience throughout as Fletcher, Rachel’s young son.

And then of course there’s Frank, the man who is prepared to die to protect his charge. Ex Secret Service Agent and focused on one thing, the safety of Rachel and her family, he’s unaware of his physical brooding presence and how attractive the two sisters find this in different ways. Understandably, romance inevitably but slowly starts to blossom, but which way?

The show really scores when the big numbers are being performed, understandably falling a little in between as the story moves along, but the cast and ensemble ensure that the intensity is maintained. Stage sets are, for a musical of this size, minimalistic, but that allows the stage to be used to its full extent by the performers throughout and use it they do with the energy that comes from the dance routines impressive.

If you are a power ballad fan and like a good story then The Bodyguard is for you. Certainly judging by the way the audience were on their feet singing, bopping and clapping come the finale then the show is a huge hit. Go and see it whilst you can.

The Bodyguard plays at Bristol Hippodrome until 22 July and then tours. For more information about performances and for tickets click here.