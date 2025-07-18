Walking the Fisherman’s Trail in Portugal

There’s a saying among hikers that says that there are paths you walk with your feet and there are others that you experience with your eyes, and honestly, The Fisherman’s Trail is one of those. It’s situated on the southwest coast of Portugal, and it easily blends the sea, history, and land into a single amazing experience.

The trail was once used by local fishermen to get to the fishing spots, and today it offers hikers from all over the world the opportunity to enjoy some of the most stunning landscapes, from dramatic cliffs to hidden beaches. If you’re one of those who prefer to enjoy every step rather than rush toward the finish line, this is for you.

Walking The Fisherman’s Trail

Walking the Fisherman’s Trail is definitely one of the best walking holidays in Portugal; it’s like turning the pages of an interesting natural history book. The route is part of the Rota Vicentina and it extends over 226 kilometres between Porto Covo and Odeceixe. It follows the coastline, and it is said that each section holds a secret to discover: from the remains of an ancient watchtower to the small villages where fish are still dried in the sun.

The trail itself is not difficult, but it’s an honest one: it’s sandy, so you will need a lot of patience to deal with that, and sometimes wind blows strongly, a reminder of how nature rules here. If you’re an experienced hiker, you will see this as an invitation to go slowly, to stop at each viewpoint, and to let your senses be packed with salt and silence.

The first thing you need to do before heading to the route is to pick the right season. Portugal has the gift of looking good almost year-round, but the Fisherman’s Trail has its golden moments. For example, if you want to see the cliff’s covered in wildflowers with a tolerable heat, then a visit during Spring (March to June) is perhaps the best option. On the other hand, autumn (September to November) is a gem: the tourists leave, the beaches are almost all to yourself, and the sunsets are stunning.

I know summer is the most tempting, but keep in mind that it can be treacherous with its high temperatures and scattered breezes. Winter is rainy and days are shorter, which can give you stunning green landscapes, but some paths may be muddy. So, your best option and the one I recommend is April or October, it will be comfy and beautiful.

When it comes to accommodation, any season is okay, but make sure you book in advance. Fortunately, the area of Algarve offers all kinds of places to stay, from cozy inns and small hotels to resorts. That means staying overnight on the Fisherman’s Trail doesn’t mean giving up on a nice bed or a hot shower.

There are many villages along the trail, like Vila Nova de Milfontes, Almograve and Zambujeira do Mar, that have good options. From family-run guesthouses to small inns with sea views that are worth every penny.

I know that planning a long-distance hike can be overwhelming, that’s why if you prefer someone else to take care of the details, planning and logistics so you just focus on the trail, then agencies like Orbis Ways organize everything down to the last detail: selected accommodations, transfers your luggage, and even recommendations on where to try the best seafood rice.

Many other travellers repeat time and time again that the best thing about the agency is just that: being able to walk knowing that, at the end of the day, a place where you can rest properly is waiting for you.

Conclusion

In the end, what remains of the Fisherman’s Trail are not the kilometres, but the moments we shared on the trail, the smell of fresh seaweed in a secluded cove, the conversation with a fisherman who points out the best spot to watch the sunset, or the silence we shared with other hikers. The reward is the experience, the trails, the memories. And perhaps that’s why, when you finish, you don’t feel like you’ve completed a route, but rather that you’ve been part of it, even if only for a few days.