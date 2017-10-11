Welcome to the Booktrail

Travelling somewhere? Match your next read to your destination with The BookTrail – A Literary Travel Agency…

The Book Trail aims to inspire readers and travellers alike to travel literary style and place their favourite book on the map.

What does Brighton look like through the eyes of Peter James? Ever wanted to go on Safari to Botswana? The books of Alexander McCall Smith will take you there.

Not only that, you can search by the kind of setting: Books set in the woods, those on an island? How about books set on ships if you fancy a literary cruise and ones set in old crumbling houses all over the world for a more gothic experience…

A book is your best travel guide

For each book there is a map of locations, a travel guide showing how the book evokes the locations in question and the best places to experience – just as the characters in the novel do!

The website allows users to view books and the locations featured within them, planning a trail focused around the content. See a destination through the eyes of the author and their characters.

Prepare for takeoff

Or if you are planning to go to a destination for real and would like to get a feel for the place before you even take off, enter it into the search panel and see if there are any matches. There are cities, regions and countries all over the world just waiting to be discovered.

As well as geographical trails there are some fascinating blogs and author interviews.

Share Your Trail

If you have enjoyed a book and want to share this with others, particularly if the setting has inspired you, you can go to the website and upload your review (Share your Trail feature) and any maps or photos you may have.

Take a journey around this website and discover more about the world of books.