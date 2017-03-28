Sign up to online study to reduce distress in carers

Do you care for someone with dementia? We need your help to investigate whether an online therapy can help carers cope with feeling of stress, anxiety or depression.

We are looking for UK carers to sign up and assess whether an online programme called ‘Caring for Me and You’ can effectively reduce feelings of distress in carers.

People who take part will receive either Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) sessions online, with a sub group also receiving telephone support or a high-quality education and information package online,. The three arms of the study will allow us to analyse whether any of the three approaches make a meaningful difference to carers.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) works on the principle that our thoughts, feelings and behaviour affect one another and therefore influence the way we provide care and support. Each package has written, audio and video information for carers to use. The packages are 20 sessions in total and each session lasts about 20 minutes, which can be completed at a time to suit you, over six months.

The research is co-led by the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society, in partnership with the University of Exeter Medical School. To find out more or sign up, visit www.caringformeandyou.org.uk. The trial is recruiting until the end of April.