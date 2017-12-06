Something for the reindeer, the grandchildren…and the birds

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s time to get the festive food ready for everyone, including Santa’s reindeer. Kids will love making this merry mixture to leave out for Rudolph on Christmas Eve and the birds will be more than happy to join the Christmas spirit and help the reindeer eat it up!

With a high calorific content and plenty of fibre, this recipe from the RSPB is the perfect fuel to help birds keep warm and maintain energy levels through the winter months.

Simply mix up the following ingredients and scatter on a tray:

Raw porridge oats

Sunflower seeds

Nyjer seeds

If you want to add some more colour, consider adding blueberries or apple.

It may be tempting to make the reindeer food sparkle, but please don’t use glitter and sequins. Anything made from plastic can cause stomach problems for most animals if eaten. Glitter is also a microplastic; the pieces are so small and so could cause a problem for the environment for a long time. Cake sprinkles or edible glitter should also be avoided as they tend to contain e-numbers.

