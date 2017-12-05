New services by the Royal Blind now open

There have been two new services in the West of Scotland for blind and partially sighted opened in October.

Scotland’s biggest vision impairment charity Royal Blind, has constructed Jenney’s well a 54-bedroom specialist residential care home for visually impaired older people in Hawkhead Road, Paisley.

Their sister charity, Scottish War Blinded, has built the Hawkhead Centre, which is a state-of-the-art activity centre for armed forces veterans with sight loss on the same site. The Scottish War Blinded Supports veterans regardless of how and when their vision impairment occurred.

It was a £17m project which has created around 150 new jobs in Paisley. Nearly 100 military veterans signed up to use the Hawkhead Centre and 11 residents of Jenny’s Well moved into the new home.

Chief Executive of the Royal Blind Group, Mark O’Donnell, said: “We are delighted to officially open Jenny’s Well and the Hawkhead Centre.

“This has been a unique project for the Royal Blind Group as it is the first time that we have constructed a Royal Blind service and a Scottish War Blinded service side by side, and they will be our first centres in the West of Scotland. We have recruited a fantastic team of talented, knowledgeable and hardworking staff, and I am confident they will make these much-needed services a success.

“We never forget that it is only with the help of our supporters that we are able to provide education, care, support and employment to blind and partially sighted people, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has helped make this project a reality.”

Stewart Whyte, Jenny’s Well Manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome all of our new residents to Jenny’s Well. I feel passionately about making care for older people right, and know that all of us together can make the home the very best it can possibly be to both live and work in.”

The Hawkhead Centre is fully accessible and has been designed to cater the Scottish War Blinded’s members, making it easy for them remember and navigate. Facilities include a sports hall, specialist arts and crafts workshop, an IT suite, a rehabilitation room, and a peaceful garden room to promote relaxation.

Sally Ross, the Hawkhead Centre Manager, added t is a privilege to build a new service at such an amazingly well equipped and beautiful new building.”

The services are located at 196 Hawkhead Road, Paisley PA2 7BS.