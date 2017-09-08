5 cosy couple’s holidays that will make you stronger

Even couples who’ve been together for many years sometimes want different things from their holidays. One person may prefer the idyllic beach scenery to the mayhem of a rammed metropolis, while the other may like the exact reverse.

However, the mark of a good holiday is that it draws you together and makes you feel happy – and we’re lucky to live on a planet where there are so many choices for every type of holiday, enough to cater for all vacation tastes and types. Here are five holiday locations that are perfect for couples to get cosy.

Venice

It’s undoubtedly one of the most romantic destinations on Earth, with picturesque canal walks, narrow cobbled back streets and beautiful buildings harking back several centuries. Book yourself in for a gondola tour through the canals with your beloved – you may even get a serenade if you’re lucky – before emerging into the labyrinth of lanes, alleys, bridges and back streets for which Venice is famed. True, it’s incredibly busy and you might need to get up early to really see the majesty of Piazza San Marco and the Bridge of Sighs, but it’s a truly unique city and worth the effort.

Florence

One of Europe’s greatest cities, with such architecture and exquisite art, Florence is a vibrant city with a nightlife scene, romantic restaurants and cultural mix of opera and classical music. With its quirky shops and quality crafts, you won’t ever be bored in Florence. However, with a population of just 380,000 it’s not the largest of cities, so choose your location correctly will enable you to maximise your time here by visiting all the main attractions, restaurants and bars, as well as taking full advantage of the luxurious wine by the Arno and visiting one or two of the 70-plus world-class museums. Why not pack a sunset picnic go to the Piazzale Michelangelo and watch as the city lights up?

Mauritius

This small Indian Ocean island represents a honeymoon paradise for many couples, but you need not wait until marriage to enjoy it. The white sand, swaying palm trees and crystal blue waters present the perfect environment for a romantic trip unlike many others, and there’s plenty of fun activities to enjoy when you’re bored of lounging near the pool or sea. Check out the Black River Gorges National Park with its rolling hills and thick forest, or head to the west coast and do some diving.

New York Times reviewer Sarah Khan liked the local classics such as octopus curry and millionaire’s salad (an expensive local delicacy of hearts of palm paired with smoked marlin), and quoted Mark Twain: “From one citizen you gather the idea that Mauritius was made first and then heaven; and that heaven was copied after Mauritius.”

New York

New York City is the place for busy couples who want to immerse themselves in a melting pot of American culture and hospitality. From skyscrapers to iconic landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty it’s a great place to go sightseeing and see some of the most famous monuments in the world. A week-long itinerary might include; coffees in Central Park, catching a show in Broadway, a respectful look in the Ground Zero Museum and a visit to the bustling Grand Central Terminal.

Paris

It doesn’t get much more romantic and exciting for a couple than a getaway to the French capital. Known as one of the most romantic destinations in the world with the Eiffel Tower, the gorgeous Sacre Coeur and Notre Dame, Paris is full of world famous cuisine locations and incredible art museums. For shopping, each neighbourhood (or arrondissement) in Paris has its own style, blending the tiny market stalls and boutique stores with haute couture fashion houses, global retail giants and designer boutiques for you and your partner.