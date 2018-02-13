5 budget-friendly home decorating ideas

Having fallen in love with a space that is now your home, it is easy to get overwhelmed with the countless options and decisions you have to make when it comes to calling it your own. While pay day loans could come in useful in a financial emergency, designing the ‘perfect’ space doesn’t have to break the bank, and you can easily freshen up your home with these budget-friendly home decorating ideas. So, what are you waiting for? Learn how to switch up your space below!

1. Rethink What You Have

Decorating your home doesn’t have to cost a penny. After all, it costs nothing to reassess what your home or a particular room already looks like. Instead of buying new furniture for your living room, bedroom or home office, why not move a couple of pieces or the entire room around? A fresh approach can even encourage you to throw out the tired pieces you’ve been clinging to that might be cluttering up your already limited space. Alternatively, donate them to your local charity shop or sell them on eBay if they’re in good condition! Not only will this help clear your mind, but you may help someone else out too!

2. Update Your Pillows

If you don’t have the budget to buy a new sofa, a great alternative is to update your pillows. There are an abundance of decorative pillows out there available in range of shapes, sizes, patterns and colours that will instantly refresh your living room. It’s quick, easy and relatively inexpensive to do! If you have additional budget left over, why not buy a cosy throw or rug to compliment your new cushions? If you are unsure what to go for, take inspiration from the texture and colour of your walls and floor, or even from the accessories in the room.

3. Add Light With Mirrors

You don’t have to buy a fancy new chandelier to add shimmer to your walls. Instead, create light with mirrors. Mirrors can add a sense of elegance to even the smallest of places, enabling you to optimise natural light. Moreover, adding light with a carefully placed mirror will cost far less than a fancy new hanging piece!

4. Recover

Instead of splashing out on a plush new armchair, why not give your existing piece a bespoke makeover by re-covering it in a new fabric? You can easily revitalise your dull armchair by replacing its cover with something a little more adventurous. From bold colours to the most striking prints, the possibilities are endless! Plus, recovering existing furniture is far less expensive than buying a brand new piece and thus you get the best of both worlds!

5. Create Your Own Artwork

Buying new artwork for your home can be expensive and quite frankly, not all of us have hundreds of pounds spare to buy distinct paintings or prints to hang on our bedroom wall. In order to finish off a blank space, consider investing in pre-framed wall décor. By purchasing pre-framed wall décor, you can rest assured that it won’t break the bank, and avoid nasty surprises.

Updating your home doesn’t have to be a costly occasion and with these tips, you can spruce up your space instantly. From re-covering existing furniture with a funky fabric, to rearranging your furniture seasonally, how are you planning to kick-start your decorating project?