Win a set of four DVDs looking back at four astonishing decades

A series of epic documentaries uses rare and archival footage alongside interviews with renowned journalists, historians, musicians and television cast and crew, to give us a window into the decades that set the stage for the way we live today.

The Sixties was the decade that saw radical change in society. Everything from politics to music changed radically, from the counter culture that sprang up in Haight Ashbury, the Cold War, to the growing civil rights and women’s movements. Oh and a man landed on the moon.

The Seventies was marred by social and economic turbulence; the ongoing Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal, the Iran Hostage Crisis, the rise of foreign and domestic terrorism and industrial strikes.

The Eighties saw the end of the Cold War, exposed corruption on Wall Street, saw the boom in technology, MTV hit our TV screens and the AIDs crisis was bought to the world’s attention.

The Nineties was the decade that saw a series of extraordinary events across the world, including the collapse of the Soviet Union, the reunification of Germany and the end of apartheid in South Africa. The world went online and a new era of television changed the world forever.

From Emmy Award winning executive producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, The Nineties – released for the first time on 21st May – is the follow-up to its acclaimed predecessors The Sixties, The Seventies and The Eighties, all available now on DVD.

